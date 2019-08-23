Park West Gallery Artist David "Lebo" Le Batard Begins Two-Year Traveling Museum Exhibition

Lebo has become an art world sensation for his bold postmodern designs, bringing together influences from cartoons, mythology, calligraphy, and indigenous art. One of his iconic murals famously welcomes visitors to Miami Beach, and he's been commissioned to create artwork for the Latin Grammys, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and corporate clients like Adidas, ESPN, Google, Harley Davidson, Lululemon, and Microsoft. In 2014, Norwegian Cruise Line chose Lebo to paint the massive hull of their Norwegian Getaway cruise ship.

His museum exhibition was curated by notable curator, David S. Rubin, presents 30 of Lebo's paintings created between 2015 and 2018, all displaying his playful style that presents visual guides for viewers to interpret and analyze.

"Lebo's paintings are incredibly vibrant with fields of color and calligraphy that create a narrative style to convey emotion and story," said Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "We are excited to be able to share these works with museums across the United States."

After leaving the Bradbury Art Museum, Lebo's "Notational Guide to the Universe" will next be appearing at:

El Museo Latino in Omaha, Nebraska from January 17, 2020 through March 7, 2020 .

from through . Freedman Gallery Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania from September 3, 2020 through October 18, 2020 .

in from through . Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Henderson, Tennessee from November 7, 2020 through January 3, 2021 .

from through . The Phillips Museum of Art at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from January 21, 2021 through March 7, 2021 .

While discussing the themes of "A Notational Guide to the Universe," Lebo stressed that he hopes his paintings convey that time is "a construct," further stating that, "Once we remove our concept of time, quantum physics, astrophysics, and outer space, once we compare microcosms and macrocosms, we can connect the dots more clearly, increasing our understanding of universal truths."

