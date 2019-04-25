Park West Gallery Hires Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, has hired Robert Schlagheck as their new Chief Financial Officer. Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione made the announcement.



Schlagheck joins Park West Gallery with more than 15 years of experience spearheading high-level business strategy with a focus on profitability and growth through process improvement, cost reduction, and change management. In his new role, Schlagheck will be responsible for financial and operational due diligence.



"We continue to evaluate our business and bring on board the best possible candidates to help guide our evolving operations and growing global presence," said Scaglione. "Robert is an accomplished motivator, leader, and business strategist, and will be a great asset to Park West."



Prior to joining Park West, Schlagheck held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Telemus, where he led purchase and sale activity. He also held several additional positions throughout his time with Telemus, including Director of Technology and Data, Treasurer, and more. Schlagheck also utilized his vast knowledge of financial management and business to teach at Western International University from 2008-2014.



Schlagheck graduated with a Master of Science in Finance from Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Michigan State University.



