Parkdale Center and AANA Launch Free Virtual Support for Healthcare Professionals During COVID-19 Pandemic

CHESTERTON, Ind., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to supporting healthcare professionals serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkdale Center and American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) have launched the free "Support The Front" program to service healthcare professionals dealing with grief, trauma, exhaustion and fear.

"Across the nation, people are taking cover and isolating themselves, while healthcare professionals are put in harm's way daily. They are witnessing the unimaginable. Providing care to COVID-19 patients, healthcare professions are seeing first-hand the uncertainty and progression of the virus. They also worry about their own health, which takes an emotional, mental and physical toll," said Parkdale Center CEO Rodrigo Garcia, MBA, APN-BC, MSN, CRNA.

The partnership is among the first to provide a variety of resources and free virtual support groups including peer-support and sessions facilitated by mental health clinicians for all frontline healthcare professionals.

"AANA has a long history of addressing, promoting, and supporting the well-being of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists. We are proud to partner with Parkdale in the 'Support The Front' program, where healthcare professionals including CRNAs have a means to share experiences, concerns, and struggles," said AANA CEO Randall D. Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA.

According to Garcia, frontline workers "are suddenly and regularly dealing with significant stress, anxiety, and trauma. Our bodies and minds are not prepared or equipped to handle this. Without a healthy means to cope and receive professional support when needed, maladaptive responses to these repeated traumatic events may result in mental breakdowns, emotional instability, physical health manifestations, or increased drug or alcohol use."

As a substance use disorder and dual diagnosis treatment facility, the Parkdale team is positioned to identify increased risk factors that, if left unaddressed and untreated, can lead to other problems. Education, prevention and early awareness are vital.

"Support The Front" virtual support groups are free for all healthcare professionals serving on the frontlines of care, along with their support networks. The program serves as a comprehensive resource hub designed to provide support and safe refuge, so that those caring for others can continue more effectively.

Visit supportthefront.com to access a comprehensive resource hub and information on support groups. If you are struggling and need immediate assistance, call 888-855-1058.

About the Parkdale Center: The Parkdale Center is an industry leader in substance use disorder treatment, tackling every aspect of the full cycle of sobriety. Located in Northwest Indiana, Parkdale focuses on treating professionals from across the United States struggling with substance use disorder or mental health disorder. As a thought-leader in addiction treatment, Parkdale focuses on innovative programs and solutions that meet those struggling with substance use disorder where they are in their sobriety journey. This approach coupled with industry-leading expertise and compassionate care and support makes Parkdale a premier provider of addiction and mental health services for health care providers.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists: Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., the AANA is the professional organization for the nation's 54,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists. The AANA advances patient safety and the CRNA profession through excellence in practice and service to members. As anesthesia professionals, CRNAs safely administer more than 49 million anesthetics to patients each year. Learn more at www.aana.com .

