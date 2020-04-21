Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Net Income: $7.2 million, increased 2.0% over Q1 2019 Total Assets: $1.82 billion, increased 8.0% over December 31, 2019 Total Loans: $1.47 billion, increased 3.3% over December 31, 2019 Total Deposits: $1.47 billion, increased 9.7% over December 31, 2019

Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter March 31, 2020:

Net income available to common shareholders increased $144,000 , or 2.0%, to $7.2 million , or $0.61 per basic common share and $0.60 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.1 million , or $0.60 per basic common share and $0.59 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2019.

, or 2.0%, to , or per basic common share and per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income available to common shareholders of , or per basic common share and per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2019. Net interest income increased 13.2% to $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $13.4 million for the same quarter of 2019.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the first quarter 2020 period:

Interest income increased $3.2 million, or 17.4%, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher loan volumes. In addition, a $350,000 increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits with banks also contributed to the increase in interest income for the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense increased $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher deposit volumes.

The provision for loan losses increased $696,000 to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019. The increase in the provision was primarily due to the increasing loan allowance, reflecting the estimated probable increase of credit risk from pandemic on our borrowers as of 3/31/2020, as well as the increased loan volumes.

For the first quarter of 2020, non-interest income increased $69,000, compared to the same periods of 2019, with the increase primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts, partially offset by loss on sale of other real estate owned (OREO).

Non-interest expense increased $709,000 for the first quarter 2020, compared to the same periods of 2019, primarily due to an increase in compensation, data processing cost, and FDIC insurance assessment, partially offset by decrease in professional service fees. The increases in non-interest expenses mainly reflect the growth of the business.

Income tax expense increased $238,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019. The effective tax rates for first quarter 2020 was 25.7%, compared to 24.4% for the same period in 2019.

March 31, 2020 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2020 , from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $134.4 million or 8.0% primarily due to an increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and an increase in loans.

at , from at , an increase of or 8.0% primarily due to an increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and an increase in loans. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $283.2 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to $191.6 million at December 31, 2019 .

at as compared to at . The investment securities portfolio decreased to $27.2 million at March 31, 2020 , from $27.8 million at December 31, 2019 , a decrease of $577,000 , or 2.1%, primarily due to payoffs of securities.

at , from at , a decrease of , or 2.1%, primarily due to payoffs of securities. Gross loans increased to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2020 , from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $47.5 million or 3.3%.

at , from at , an increase of or 3.3%. Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 increased to $5.9 million , representing 0.40% of total loans, an increase of $567,000 , or 10.6%, from $5.3 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 . OREO at March 31, 2020 was $4.0 million , a decrease of $777,000 compared to $4.7 million at December 31, 2019 , primarily due to sale of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.54% and 0.60% of total assets at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $4.5 million at March 31, 2020 , an increase of $2.5 million from December 31, 2019 .

increased to , representing 0.40% of total loans, an increase of , or 10.6%, from of nonperforming loans at . OREO at was , a decrease of compared to at , primarily due to sale of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.54% and 0.60% of total assets at and , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were at , an increase of from . The allowance for loan losses was $23.2 million at March 31, 2020 , as compared to $21.8 million at December 31, 2019 . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.58% and 1.54% at March 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 392.5% at March 31, 2020 , compared to 407.8%, at December 31, 2019 .

at , as compared to at . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.58% and 1.54% at and at , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 392.5% at , compared to 407.8%, at . Total deposits were $1.47 billion at March 31, 2020 , up from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $130.1 million or 9.7% compared to December 31, 2019 . Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits and increase in other non-time deposits.

at , up from at , an increase of or 9.7% compared to . Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits and increase in other non-time deposits. Total borrowings were $148.1 million at March 31, 2020 , unchanged from December 31, 2019 .

at , unchanged from . Total equity increased to $184.9 million at March 31, 2020 , up from $179.4 million at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $5.4 million , or 3.0%, primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

I want to first express my hope that you and your families are safe and healthy in these very challenging times. The COVID-19 crisis has changed the world, the way we live and the way we do business. Although this virus is unprecedented, it is not the first time this country faced a life changing crisis. History has taught us that our country can fight through tough times, return to a normal life with a growing economy and this COVID-19 will be no different. We will get through it.

The Company enjoyed strong growth in the 1st quarter of 2020, growth in total assets, loans and deposits. Our net income increased from the 1st quarter of 2019 to the 1st quarter of 2020, although it was affected by the increase in our loan loss provision due to our concern about the COVID-19 impact on the economy. We made a loan loss provision of $1,400,000 for the first quarter bringing our allowance for loan losses to 1.58%. I'm afraid the economy will get worse before it gets better, but we believe it will get better. The Company is well structured with strong capital to be in a good position to continue growing our Company and Parke bank, including our earnings and shareholders equity once this crisis is over. Be safe.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and the shareholders' equity; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,191



$ 191,607

Investment securities 27,203



27,780

Loans held for sale 193



190

Loans, net of unearned income 1,468,204



1,420,749

Less: Allowance for loan losses (23,219)



(21,811)

Net loans 1,444,985



1,398,938

Premises and equipment, net 6,901



6,946

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 26,556



26,410

Other assets 26,527



29,289

Total assets $ 1,815,556



$ 1,681,160









Liabilities













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 351,892



$ 259,269

Interest-bearing deposits 1,117,438



1,079,950

FHLBNY borrowings 134,650



134,650

Subordinated debentures 13,403



13,403

Other liabilities 13,303



14,464

Total liabilities $ 1,630,686



$ 1,501,736









Total shareholders' equity $ 183,489



$ 177,605

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,381



1,819

Total equity $ 184,870



$ 179,424









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,815,556



$ 1,681,160



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



For three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

(Amounts in thousands except share data) Interest income:





Interest and fees on loans $ 20,328



$ 17,441

Interest and dividends on investments 278



315

Interest on federal funds sold and deposits with banks 951



601

Total interest income 21,557



18,357

Interest expense:





Interest on deposits 5,451



3,963

Interest on borrowings 907



962

Total interest expense 6,358



4,925

Net interest income 15,199



13,432

Provision for loan losses 1,396



700

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,803



12,732

Non-interest income





Gain on sale of SBA loans —



40

Other loan fees 241



191

Bank owned life insurance income 146



147

Service fees on deposit accounts 568



381

Net loss on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO (132)



—

Other 165



160

Total non-interest income 988



919

Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits 2,545



2,141

Professional services 355



391

Occupancy and equipment 480



471

Data processing 317



218

FDIC insurance and other assessments 141



27

OREO expense 111



75

Other operating expense 920



837

Total non-interest expense 4,869



4,160

Income before income tax expense 9,922



9,491

Income tax expense 2,554



2,316

Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest 7,368



7,175

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (156)



(114)

Net income attributable to Company 7,212



7,061

Less: Preferred stock dividend (8)



(1)

Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,204



$ 7,060

Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.60

Diluted $ 0.60



$ 0.59

Weighted average common shares outstanding





Basic 11,848,964



11,819,386

Diluted 12,008,200



12,003,380



Table 3: Operating Ratios



Three months ended

March 31,

2020

2019 Return on average assets 1.62 %

1.99 % Return on average common equity 15.92 %

18.25 % Interest rate spread 2.99 %

3.23 % Net interest margin 3.43 %

3.86 % Efficiency ratio 30.08 %

28.99 %

* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets

Table 4: Asset Quality Data



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 23,219



$ 21,811

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.58 %

1.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 392.54 %

407.83 % Non-accrual loans $ 5,915



$ 5,348

OREO $ 3,950



$ 4,727



SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parkebank.com

