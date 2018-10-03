Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights for the third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018:

Net income available to common shareholders increased $2.2 million or 58.0% to $6.1 million , or $0.60 per basic common share and $0.56 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $3.9 million , or $0.46 per basic common share and $0.38 per diluted common share for the same period in 2017.

Net interest income increased 14.8% to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $10.7 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Net income available to common shareholders for the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period was $17.6 million or $1.88 per basic common share and $1.65 per diluted common share, compared to $10.4 million , or $1.25 per basic common share and $1.05 per diluted common share for the year-to-date September 30, 2017 period, an increase in net income of $7.1 million or 68.5%.

Net interest income increased 17.3% to $34.9 million for the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, compared to $29.7 million for the same period in 2017.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the third quarter and the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period:

Interest income increased $3.2 million and $8.7 million for the third quarter and the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017 primarily due to higher loan volumes and a higher yield on loans. Interest expense increased $1.6 million and $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2017, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and rates.

The provision for loan losses increased $100,000 for the third quarter of 2018 and decreased $800,000 for the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period compared to the same periods of 2017. The year to date decrease in the provision is primarily due to improving credit quality.

For the third quarter of 2018, non-interest income increased $1.1 million, with the increase primarily attributable to the decrease in expenses related to the sale of Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") and increased fee income from deposit accounts, partially offset by decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans. For the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, non-interest income increased $1.6 million primarily due to increased fee incomes from deposit and loan accounts as well as decrease in expenses related to the sale of OREO.

Non-interest expense increased $322,000 for the third quarter of 2018 and $962,000 for the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period compared to the same periods of 2017, primarily due to an increase in compensation and occupancy costs reflecting the growth of the business.

Income tax expense increased $180,000 for the third quarter of 2018, and decreased $217,000 for the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, compared to the same periods of last year. Income tax expenses reflected the combined effects of increased incomes for the quarter and the year-to-date September 30, 2018 period, and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2018 were 29.6% and 26.0%, respectively compared to 36.9% and 36.8% for the same periods in 2017.

September 30, 2018 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $1.34 billion at September 30, 2018, from $1.14 billion at December 31, 2017 , an increase of $204.5 million or 18.0%.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $86.7 million at September 30, 2018 as compared to $42.1 million at December 31, 2017 . The $44.6 million increase was primarily due to the increase in deposits.

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $33.7 million at September 30, 2018, from $40.3 million at December 31, 2017 , a decrease of $6.6 million or 16.3% primarily due to the payoffs of certain securities.

Gross loans increased to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2017 , an increase of $168.8 million or 16.7%.

at September 30, 2018, from at , an increase of or 16.7%. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2018 decreased to $3.1 million , representing 0.26% of total loans, a decrease of $1.4 million , or 31.9%, from $4.5 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2017 . OREO at September 30, 2018 was $5.0 million , a decrease of $2.2 million compared to $7.2 million at December 31, 2017 primarily due to the sale and valuation adjustment of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.6% of total assets at September 30, 2018, as compared to 1.0% of total assets at December 31, 2017 . Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $1.2 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $746,000 from December 31, 2017 .

The allowance for loan losses was $17.9 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2017 . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.52% at September 30, 2018, and 1.63% at December 31, 2017 . The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans improved to 580.6% at September 30, 2018, compared to 364.7%, at December 31, 2017 .

Total deposits were $1.07 billion at September 30, 2018, up from $866.4 million at December 31, 2017 , an increase of $198.8 million or 22.9% compared to December 31, 2017 . The deposit growth was driven primarily by the Bank's efforts to expand its small- and mid-sized commercial customer base and also by the Bank's deposit promotions.

Total borrowings were $118.1 million at September 30, 2018, a decrease of $10.0 million or 7.8% from December 31, 2017 .

Total shareholders' equity increased to $147.9 million at September 30, 2018, from $134.8 million at December 31, 2017 , an increase of $13.1 million or 9.7% primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"The unemployment rate has reached a new low which is helping to support the strong growth in the economy. Most sectors are experiencing the growth of revenues, tax savings and increased earnings. However, the uncertainty of the continued trade war, with tariffs being implemented by China and the United States has created a volatile stock market, compounded by the continued increase in interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve. Our Company's financial strength continues to grow with a 58% increase in earnings for the third quarter over the same period in 2017. The growth in earnings is primarily supported by our strong growth in loans that have increased 16.7% since the fiscal year ended 2017. Our continued focus on reducing non-performing assets resulted in non performing loans decreasing to $3.1million from December 31, 2017 and OREO decreasing $2.2million from the same period. Our careful control of our expenses combined with these factors produced very strong financial results for the third quarter and year to date."

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses;

and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except share data) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 86,735 42,113 Investment securities 33,679 40,259 Loans held for sale 2,217 1,541 Loans, net of unearned income 1,179,849 1,011,717 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (17,918) (16,533) Net loans and leases 1,161,931 995,184 Premises and equipment, net 6,874 7,025 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 25,654 25,196 Other assets 24,900 26,134 Total assets 1,341,990 1,137,452 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 236,030 124,356 Interest-bearing deposits 829,172 742,027 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 104,650 114,650 Subordinated debentures 13,403 13,403 Other liabilities 9,530 8,236 Total liabilities 1,192,785 1,002,672 Total shareholders' equity 147,872 134,780 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,333 — Total equity 149,205 134,780 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,341,990 1,137,452

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands except share data) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,337 $ 12,404 $ 42,593 $ 34,409 Interest and dividends on investments 333 349 1,014 1,073 Interest on federal funds sold and cash equivalents 343 85 791 220 Total interest income 16,013 12,838 44,398 35,702 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,051 1,667 7,624 4,679 Interest on borrowings 686 480 1,882 1,276 Total interest expense 3,737 2,147 9,506 5,955 Net interest income 12,276 10,691 34,892 29,747 Provision for loan losses 600 500 1,200 2,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,676 10,191 33,692 27,747 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of SBA loans 13 351 227 435 Loan fees 277 221 837 463 Bank owned life insurance income 155 165 458 489 Service fees on deposit accounts 420 107 1,105 294 Gain(loss) on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO 150 (958) (359) (1,352) Other 76 128 341 674 Total noninterest income 1,091 14 2,609 1,003 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 2,048 1,677 5,955 5,270 Professional services 258 405 1,050 1,151 Occupancy and equipment 444 376 1,284 1,045 Data processing 213 164 604 532 FDIC insurance and other assessments 122 77 291 218 OREO expense 146 152 480 456 Other operating expense 703 761 2,159 2,189 Total noninterest expense 3,934 3,612 11,823 10,861 Income before income tax expense 8,833 6,593 24,478 17,889 Income tax expense 2,615 2,435 6,373 6,590 Net income attributable to Company and

noncontrolling interest 6,218 4,158 18,105 11,299 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest (92) 3 (108) 21 Net income attributable to Company 6,126 4,161 17,997 11,320 Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion 22 297 429 893 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,104 $ 3,864 $ 17,568 $ 10,427 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 1.88 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.38 $ 1.65 $ 1.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,168,991 8,417,694 9,350,068 8,358,288 Diluted 10,920,025 10,889,186 10,912,879 10,828,260

Table 3: Operating Ratios

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average assets 1.88 % 1.54 % 1.96 % 1.47 % Return on average common equity 17.15 % 13.28 % 17.93 % 12.41 % Interest rate spread 3.47 % 3.97 % 3.61 % 3.87 % Net interest margin 3.88 % 4.15 % 3.94 % 4.03 % Efficiency ratio 29.43 % 33.74 % 31.53 % 35.32 %

Table 4: Asset Quality Data

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 17,918 $ 16,533 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.52 % 1.63 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 580.6 % 364.7 % Non-accrual loans 3,086 4,534 OREO 5,014 7,248

