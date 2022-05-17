PARKER BRENNON AND TEAM LAUNCH RAINBOW SWAN TO PRODUCE THE HORROR ANTHOLOGY FILM HAUNTOLOGY

Hauntology has a target completion date of August 2023, which will then be followed by a 2024 festival run. The film will feature a variety of notable and historic locations in Ohio, along with a blend of local and national talent, some of whom are considered legends of the horror genre.

"We're so excited for Parker to bring their dark, atmospheric style to this project about finding identity through horror storytelling," said Rainbow Swan, LLC managing member Rob Jarosinski. "Everyone from hardened horror cinephiles to casual moviegoers will find something to love about Hauntology."

Hauntology follows an older sister who takes her fearless runaway sibling on a road trip, to share the most chilling tales surrounding their hometown. Each place they visit has its own ghost story and queer perspecitve.

"The queer community loves horror stories, but I've always been surprised by how few films are made with us in mind. As I wrote Hauntology, I included a variety of LGBT+ characters who have stories beyond "coming out" or suicide. We're more than those tropes." - Parker Brennon

To help raise additional funds, a Kickstarter campaign for the project is planned to launch on June 1, 2022 in alignment with the start of Pride month.

Casting is underway and production is set to commence in August 2022.

ABOUT RAINBOW SWAN, LLC

Rainbow Swan, LLC is an Ohio based film production company dedicated to bringing Hauntology to life. To learn more about Hauntology, https://hauntologymovie.com .

