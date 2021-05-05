Parker Clay Celebrates Seventh Anniversary with Record Impact in Ethiopia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Clay, an ever-expanding Ethiopian leather goods brand with a mission to uplift and employ at-risk women, recently celebrated its seven-year journey since launching in 2014. From the beginning, Parker Clay has been dedicated to crafting beautiful products while creating a lasting connection between the brand and its consumers as a community working together to make a difference. As they set goals to continue doubling in growth year-to-year, the team at Parker Clay is unwavering in their pursuit and purpose. With growth comes factory expansion, and with that the ability to hire more women to join their already 80% female 200+ person team in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Since 2014, the brand has generated nearly 575,000 hours of employment for at-risk women. Parker Clay, a certified B Corp, is committed to paying living wages and benefits, providing skills training and financial literacy opportunities to all of their employees, 46% of whom are receiving a salary for the first time, ever.

"This living wage model doesn't just help one employee – it supports families, sends kids to school, and ultimately, those wages get spent at local businesses to support a local economy from the bottom up. Parker Clay has built a vertically integrated supply chain and become one of the largest and fastest-growing creators of ethical employment for women in Ethiopia," says cofounder Ian Bentley.

Parker Clay was first created and inspired by the beauty and potential that Ian and Brittany Bentley found in Ethiopia during their adoption journey. They were so moved by the country; they stayed and became an integral part of the community. The passion and drive of those around them led them to create a brand that would create opportunity and uplift women and their families. The team in Addis Ababa and their feedback are a crucial part of every product created and every brand decision made.

"We saw a young and passionate labor force and world class materials, paired with the rising tide of global consumers who demand more from the brands they support - more transparency, more sustainability, and more impact and we were inspired to create a brand without compromise. The teams in Santa Barbara and Addis Ababa obsess over sourcing, stitching and every last grain of leather leaning into centuries of Ethiopian leather-working tradition. As a certified B-Corp we are held to the highest standards of social and environmental impact. The bags aren't just built to last, they get better with age," says co-founder Brittany Bentley.

With impact at the forefront of every decision, it's no surprise that Parker Clay has built a community based on trust and transparency over these last seven years. As they take on their eighth year and beyond, the brand shows no signs of slowing down in their mission to be a leader and innovator in the ethical fashion industry.

Parker Clay crafts premium leather bags and other goods that provide dignified employment and uplift women out of exploitation. As consumers continue to demand details of their purchase journey, Parker Clay shares the hours of equitable employment created with each purchase so customers can fully understand the difference they're making. Parker Clay believes that a better process and better bag leads to a better world. Parker Clay is available for purchase at their flagship store in Santa Barbara, CA and at www.parkerclay.com.

