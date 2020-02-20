Parker Drilling Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) announced today it intends to report its fourth quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Those interested in listening to the call may do so by telephone or by audio webcast.

By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Parker Drilling website at http://www.parkerdrilling.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website for 12 months.



By Phone: Dial (+1) (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the Parker Drilling call.





A recording of the call will be available through March 11, 2020 by dialing (+1) (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13699249#.

A copy of the earnings report and related information will be available on the Company's website.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com.

