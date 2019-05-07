Parker Drilling Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, which included a net loss of $90.2 million, or a $9.63 loss per common share on revenues of $157.4 million. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $28.4 million.1

Gary Rich, the Company's President and CEO, said, "With our financial restructuring now complete, we are well positioned to successfully execute on our strategic goals and resume building a stronger Parker Drilling. We have established a solid capital structure with significantly reduced leverage and improved liquidity to pursue profitable growth opportunities as market conditions continue to improve. Higher oil prices and improved global market demand has led to increased customer activity in many of our markets, and while we expect to reap the benefits and seize opportunities, we intend to remain highly disciplined and invest our capital selectively."

Mr. Rich added, "Our rental tools business continues to provide attractive investment opportunities, both domestically and internationally. Our investment in new technology and commitment to quality has allowed us to capture additional market share and become a market leader in select segments and geographies. In our drilling business, both during the first quarter and looking forward, we are putting rigs back to work and are more actively engaged in new O&M projects. As a result of our financial restructuring and our expectations for improved business performance, we anticipate generating positive cash flow in the second half of 2019."

First Quarter Review

Parker Drilling's revenues for the 2019 first quarter, compared with the 2018 fourth quarter, increased 21.9 percent to $157.4 million from $129.1 million. Operating gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense (gross margin) increased 29.7 percent to $36.5 million from $28.2 million and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 23.2 percent, compared with 21.8 percent for the 2018 fourth quarter.

Rental Tools Services

For the Company's Rental Tools Services business, which is comprised of the U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, first quarter revenues increased 4.8 percent to $73.7 million from $70.3 million for the fourth quarter. Gross margin increased 10.8 percent to $29.5 million from $26.7 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 40.1 percent compared with 37.9 percent for the prior period.

U.S. Rental Tools

U.S. Rental Tools segment revenues increased 7.9 percent to $52.6 million in the 2019 first quarter from $48.8 million for the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased 15.5 percent to $29.0 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared with gross margin of $25.1 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher sales and repairs in U.S. land markets and increased offshore activity, primarily deepwater. Gross margin increased as a result of incremental and a favorable mix in revenues, while direct costs remained flat.

International Rental Tools

International Rental Tools segment revenues decreased 2.2 percent to $21.1 million in the 2019 first quarter from $21.6 million for the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin decreased 65.2 percent to $0.5 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared with gross margin of $1.5 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Revenue and gross margin were down slightly as solid growth in Middle East tubular running services was offset by whipstock product sales delays.

Drilling Services

For the Company's Drilling Services business, which is comprised of the U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling and International & Alaska Drilling segments, first quarter revenues increased 42.3 percent to $83.7 million from $58.8 million for the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased 364.9 percent to $7.0 million from $1.5 million, and gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 8.3 percent, compared with 2.6 percent for the prior period.

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling

U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling segment revenues increased 158.7 percent to $6.6 million in the 2019 first quarter from $2.6 million for the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin improved 74.0 percent to a $0.7 million loss in the 2019 first quarter, compared with a loss of $2.7 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Revenues and gross margin benefited from the recently awarded O&M contract offshore California as rig start-up activity began in mid-February.

International & Alaska Drilling

International & Alaska Drilling segment revenues increased 37.0 percent to $77.1 million in the 2019 first quarter from $56.2 million for the 2018 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased 83.4 percent to $7.7 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared with $4.2 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. The increase in revenues and gross margin were primarily due to the reactivation of rigs in Alaska and in Sakhalin Island, Russia, increased activity in Mexico, and higher than usual reimbursable purchases in Sakhalin Island, Russia.

Consolidated

General and administrative expenses were $8.1 million for the 2019 first quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter, exclusive of $21.4 million restricted cash, was $153.0 million, consisting of $127.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $25.2 million available under the Company's credit facility.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $9.2 million, primarily geared to the Company's Rentals Tools Services business.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and table of net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA later in this release for more information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts addressing activities, events or developments the Company expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our evaluation of options to enhance our capital structure in light of upcoming debt maturities, anticipated future financial or operational results; the outlook for rental tools utilization and rig utilization and dayrates; the results of past capital expenditures; scheduled start-ups of rigs; general industry conditions such as the demand for drilling and the factors affecting demand; competitive advantages such as technological innovation; future operating results of the Company's rigs, rental tools operations and projects under management; future capital expenditures; expansion and growth opportunities; acquisitions or joint ventures; asset purchases and sales; successful negotiation and execution of contracts; scheduled delivery of drilling rigs or rental equipment for operation; the Company's financial position; changes in utilization or market share; outcomes of legal proceedings; compliance with credit facility and indenture covenants; and similar matters. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although the Company believes its expectations stated in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to the effects of the filing of the voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings (the "Chapter 11 Cases") on Parker's business and the interest of various constituents, including stockholders, any inability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on Parker's liquidity and results of operations changes in worldwide economic and business conditions, fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, compliance with existing laws and changes in laws or government regulations, the failure to realize the benefits of, and other risks relating to, acquisitions, the risk of cost overruns, our ability to refinance our debt and other important factors, many of which could adversely affect market conditions, demand for our services, and costs, and all or any one of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For more information, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided in the following tables.

Company Description

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's Drilling Services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's Rental Tools Services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands)











Successor



Predecessor

March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)





ASSETS



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,849





$ 48,602

Restricted cash 21,436





10,389

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 168,444





136,437

Rig materials and supplies 17,839





36,245

Other current assets 19,577





35,231

Total current assets 355,145





266,904

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 303,970





534,371

Intangible assets, net 18,000





4,821

Deferred income taxes 4,269





2,143

Other non-current assets 32,997





20,175

Total assets $ 714,381





$ 828,414











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:







Debtor in possession financing $ —





$ 10,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 135,583





75,063

Accrued income taxes 5,013





3,385

Total current liabilities 140,596





88,448

Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 210,000





—

Other long-term liabilities 20,035





11,544

Long-term deferred tax liability 950





510

Commitments and contingencies







Total liabilities not subject to compromise 371,581





100,502

Liabilities subject to compromise —





600,996

Total liabilities 371,581





701,498

Stockholders' equity:







Predecessor preferred stock



—





500

Predecessor common stock —





1,398

Predecessor capital in excess of par value —





766,347

Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) —





(6,879)

Successor common stock 150





—

Successor capital in excess of par value 342,650





—

Accumulated deficit —





(634,450)

Total stockholders' equity 342,800





126,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 714,381





$ 828,414



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Predecessor

Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2018 Revenues $ 157,397



$ 109,675



$ 129,148

Expenses:









Operating expenses 120,871



91,534



100,993

Depreciation and amortization 25,102



28,549



24,340



145,973



120,083



125,333

Total operating gross margin (loss) 11,424



(10,408)



3,815

General and administrative expense (8,147)



(6,201)



4,439

Loss on impairment —



—



(6,708)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets, net 384



343



(1,598)

Pre-petition restructuring charges —





—



(21,820)

Reorganization items (92,977)





—



(9,789)

Total operating income (loss) (89,316)



(16,266)



(31,661)

Other income (expense):









Interest expense (274)



(11,240)



(8,778)

Interest income 8



23



15

Other (10)



291



(414)

Total other income (expense) (276)



(10,926)



(9,177)

Income (loss) before income taxes (89,592)



(27,192)



(40,838)

Income tax expense (benefit) 656



1,604



2,235

Net income (loss) (90,248)



(28,796)



(43,073)

Less: Predecessor preferred stock dividend —



906



—

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (90,248)



$ (29,702)



$ (43,073)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ (9.63)



$ (3.21)



$ (4.60)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (9.63)



$ (3.21)



$ (4.60)

Number of common shares used in computing earnings per share:









Basic 9,368,322



9,251,066



9,367,697

Diluted 9,368,322



9,251,066



9,367,697



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





















Predecessor





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2018 Revenues:











U.S. rental tools

$ 52,595



$ 34,748



$ 48,756

International rental tools

21,109



17,477



21,587

Total rental tools services

73,704



52,225



70,343

U.S. (Lower 48) drilling

6,627



1,354



2,562

International and Alaska drilling

77,066



56,096



56,243

Total drilling services

83,693



57,450



58,805

Total revenues

157,397



109,675



129,148















Operating expenses:











U.S. rental tools

23,591



18,938



23,639

International rental tools

20,575



17,117



20,052

Total rental tools services

44,166



36,055



43,691

U.S. (Lower 48) drilling

7,327



4,053



5,250

International and Alaska drilling

69,378



51,426



52,052

Total drilling services

76,705



55,479



57,302

Total operating expenses

120,871



91,534



100,993















Operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization:





U.S. rental tools

29,004



15,810



25,117

International rental tools

534



360



1,535

Total rental tools services

29,538



16,170



26,652

U.S. (Lower 48) drilling

(700)



(2,699)



(2,688)

International and Alaska drilling

7,688



4,670



4,191

Total drilling services

6,988



1,971



1,503

Total operating gross margin (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization

36,526



18,141



28,155

Depreciation and amortization

(25,102)



(28,549)



(24,340)

Total operating gross margin (loss)

$ 11,424



$ (10,408)



$ 3,815



PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









Predecessor



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (90,248)



$ (43,073)



$ (71,857)



$ (23,784)



$ (29,702)

Interest expense

274



8,778



11,350



11,197



11,240

Income tax expense (benefit)

656



2,235



2,371



1,586



1,604

Depreciation and amortization

25,102



24,340



27,520



27,136



28,549

Predecessor preferred stock dividend

—



—



906



907



906

EBITDA

(64,216)



(7,720)



(29,710)



17,042



12,597

Adjustments:



















Loss on impairment

—



6,708



43,990



—



—

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net

(384)



1,598



(9)



478



(343)

Pre-petition restructuring charges (1)

—



11,411



7,724



2,685



—

Reorganization items

92,977



9,789



—



—



—

Interest income

(8)



(15)



(23)



(30)



(23)

Other

10



414



709



1,191



(291)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$ 28,379



$ 22,185



$ 22,681



$ 21,366



$ 11,940







(1) Pre-petition restructuring charges have been allocated to the respective period in which the expense was incurred. Accordingly adjusted EBITDA will differ from what was reported previously.



(2) We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our core operating results from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), remeasurement of foreign currency transactions, tax consequences, impairment and other special items. Special items include items impacting operating expenses that management believes detract from an understanding of normal operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance and period to period comparisons. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PARKER DRILLING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in Thousands, except Per Share) (Unaudited)













Predecessor





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

2018 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (90,248)



$ (29,702)



$ (43,073)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (9.63)



$ (3.21)



$ (4.60)

















Adjustments:











Loss on impairment

$ —



$ —



$ 6,708

Net adjustments

—



—



6,708

















Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders(1)

$ (90,248)



$ (29,702)



$ (36,365)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

$ (9.63)



$ (3.21)



$ (3.88)







(1) We believe Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are useful financial measures for investors to assess and understand operating performance for period to period comparisons. Management views the adjustments to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Diluted earnings (loss) per common share to be items outside of the Company's normal operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income (loss) available to common stockholders or Diluted earnings (loss) per common share.

