Parker Financial Group Unveils Revamped Brand and Website

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Financial Group, a family-owned financial planning firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, announces the launch of the company's updated brand and website. This branding initiative, completed in August, is intended to reflect a realigned focus on comprehensive financial planning.

Parker Financial Group provides important planning services to families and individuals in Greater Kansas City, including insurance, annuities, retirement income strategies and wealth management, as well as IRA and 401K rollovers. The father and daughter team aim to transform their clients from consumers of financial products to owners of their financial future. This is achieved through an education-based planning approach for integrated, objective and coordinated comprehensive financial planning.

"Our team is dedicated to delivering trustworthy and comprehensive financial advice tailored for you and your family. Making honest and informed decisions can positively impact your financial future for generations to come," said Maddie Parker, CFP®.

Parker Financial Group's website, www.pfgkc.com, is user-friendly and has been designed with one thing in mind, their valued clients. This site expands on the education-based planning approach and provides valuable industry reports and a free retirement guide.

Parker Financial Group has proudly served the Kansas City area for over 25 years. There is no "one size fits all" solution for financial planning.

"As a family-owned firm, we strive to build personal client relationships predicated on trust, safety and confidence," said Rodger Parker, CEO and President of Parker Financial Group.

For media inquiries, please contact Ashley Wolf of Flackable at (866) 225-0920 ext. 107 or ashley@flackable.com

About Parker Financial Group: Parker Financial Group is a family owned and operated, independent financial services company that has proudly served the Kansas City area for over 25 years. Maddie Parker has the distinguished Certified Financial Planner™ certification. To learn more about Parker Financial Group, visit their website at www.pfgkc.com.

Madison Parker is an investment advisor representative of, and advisory services are offered through USA Financial Securities. A Registered Investment Advisor located at 6020 E. Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301. Parker Financial Group and Rodger Parker are not affiliated with USA Financial Securities.

