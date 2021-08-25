Parker Laboratories Launches Two Powerfully Effective Topical Pain Management Creams

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Laboratories, Inc., which develops, manufactures, and sells pain relief creams, ultrasound and electromedical contact media, and institutional cleaners and disinfectants, is expanding its analgesics line. Today, in conjunction with The National, the world's largest chiropractor conference, Parker announces three additions to its Helix™ line – Tri-Active Therapy Cream, Helix CBD Therapy Cream, and CBD Clinical Cream.

Manufactured in America, and exclusively sold to consumers through chiropractors, physical therapists, fitness professionals, and other pain care practitioners, these new formulations have been painstakingly developed by Parker and thoroughly tested to ensure safety, effectiveness, and consistency. These include:

Tri-Active Therapy Cream, available for sale in a 5 g sample, 3 oz. roll on, and 4 oz. tube

CBD Therapy Cream, available in a 2 oz. tube (300 mg of CBD) and 4 oz. tube (600 mg of CBD)

CBD Clinical Cream, available in a 2 oz. tube (600 mg of CBD) and 4 oz. tube (1,200 mg of CBD)

"With more than 30 years of experience as a Chiropractor, I can say, without reservation, that Parker's new Helix pain creams provide effective relief, especially compared with other products I've used," said Joseph D. Salamone, DC, DAAPM, FRCCM. "This new line of Helix Tri-Active and Helix CBD pain relieving creams complements the original Helix pain relief cream formula and is ideal for my patients struggling with chronic pain."

"Parker Laboratories has been hard at work developing these new Helix products. We're proud to introduce these to chiropractors, physical therapists, and fitness industry professionals.

We are confident they'll quickly recognize their quality effectiveness in relieving their patients' pain," said Neal Buchalter, President of Parker Laboratories.

Helix Tri-Active Therapy Cream delivers three active ingredients in one pain relief solution: methyl salicylate, menthol, and camphor at 12.5%, 7.4%, and 3.2% respectively. It also contains arnica, ilex, and tangerine oil. Helix CBD Therapy and Clinical Creams contain 7.4% menthol (active ingredient), plus CBD, arnica, ilex, and tangerine oil. All Helix pain relief products offer smooth consistency, allowing for easy application and optimal absorption.

Parker currently manufactures and sells Helix Professional Pain Relief Cream to healthcare professionals, a formula of 7.4% menthol with arnica, ilex, aloe, and tangerine oil for a fresh citrusy fragrance.

Harnessing the Science of CBD

For thousands of years, CBD has been used in the management of a plethora of health issues. In the field of pain management, the data supporting CBD use is increasing exponentially. A recent paper published by Argueta et. al. in Frontiers of Pharmacology, reports that CBD could have benefits for relieving chronic pain, improving sleep, and reducing inflammation.1

A review of 28 studies (2,454 participants) of cannabinoids, in which chronic pain was assessed, found the studies generally showed improvements in pain measures in people taking cannabinoids. The average number of patients who reported at least a 30% reduction in pain was greater with cannabinoids than with placebo.2

About Parker Laboratories

Parker Laboratories is a leading global medical products company that develops, manufactures, and sells pain relief creams, ultrasound and electromedical contact media and accessories, as well as leading lines of cleaners and disinfectants. A worldwide leader in ultrasound medical products for more than 60 years, Parker Laboratories has been consistently at the forefront of technological advances in the industry. Its flagship product, Aquasonic®100 Ultrasound Transmission Gel, is the world standard for medical ultrasound. For more information, visit www.parkerlabs.com. Visit www.helix4pain.com to learn more about the entire line of Helix brand pain creams.

A Balanced Approach for Cannabidiol Use in Chronic Pain, Front Pharmacol, 2020; 11: 561 NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health; https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/cannabis-marijuana-and-cannabinoids-what-you-need-to-know (data accessed July 2021)

