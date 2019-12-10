ParkHub Acquires Wireless Carpark, Reaffirming a Shared Commitment to Outstanding Services

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub and Wireless Carpark have joined forces to consolidate parking technology services across the companies' combined client base. As part of the agreement, ParkHub will acquire Wireless Carpark's client relationships, opening up new markets for ParkHub's services. Additionally, ParkHub has appointed Wireless Carpark's president, John W. Beyer, and treasurer, Matt Allen, to its advisory board.

"We feel privileged to work alongside John and Matt as we extend the reach and strength of our network," said George Baker Sr., founder and CEO of ParkHub. "ParkHub and Wireless Carpark were both built on the belief that if it doesn't work for everybody, it doesn't work at all. We share a commitment to our clients' success and the advancement of the industry. Aligned in culture, we are now able to pivot from competitors to collaborators."

Beyer and Allen are well-positioned to bolster ParkHub's advisory board. Beyer has over 20 years of experience in software development, system integration, and computer security. His entrepreneurial ventures date back to 2003 when he founded Realized Solutions, Inc. Later, as the founder and president of Wireless Carpark, Beyer took his technologist approach to solve parking industry pains. Allen has worked alongside Beyer as treasurer of Wireless Carpark, as well as vice president and treasurer for Realized Solutions, Inc. His extensive knowledge of software and hardware is coupled with a customer-centric approach.

ParkHub's subscription-based solutions improve the parking experience and drive revenue with streamlined operations and real-time insight. The company's clients include professional sports teams, premier entertainment venues, universities, and State Parks, and the technology integrates with major parking and ticketing providers.

The recent transaction marks ParkHub's second acquisition and fourth major transaction of the year. The company executed a $13-million Series B financing round led by Arrowroot Capital, acquired SpotHero's mobile point-of-sale division, and secured $5 million in growth financing provided by Bridge Bank. This year, ParkHub also won Parking Today's Award for Customer Service Excellence, and Baker was honored by National Parking Association as Innovator of the Year.

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

