ParkHub and SpotHero Team Up to Promote a Contactless Event Parking Experience

DALLAS and CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkHub and SpotHero, leaders in digital parking solutions, have joined forces to promote a contactless, frictionless parking experience for fans and guests. The companies' integrated technology solution allows venues to sell parking in advance of events, swiftly authenticate digital passes onsite, and manage parking demand during operations. As part of the promotion, SpotHero is offering ParkHub clients up to 50% off their standard rate for a limited time.

"Due to the pandemic, contactless services have transitioned from a convenience to a considerable necessity," said George Baker Sr., CEO of ParkHub. "We are eager to work with SpotHero to incentivize this pivot in parking operations. Through collaboration, we can protect our partner's returning customers and staff, and proactively drive value to venues as they plan to reopen."

Over a year before the COVID-19 crisis took hold, ParkHub and SpotHero executed a long-term partnership to improve the parking experience for consumers across the United States. By integrating platforms, the companies established a seamless, end-to-end parking experience that has been adopted by Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals, Major League Basketball's Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks; National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks, and National Football League's Ravens, through SP+ Baltimore.

ParkHub's market-leading technology is currently used by over 300 professional sports teams, entertainment venues, universities, and state parks. The company's mobile point-of-sale device scans prepaid parking passes and offers digital payment options on site. All transactions are sent to ParkHub's business intelligence system, Suite, which provides real-time data insights and robust analytics on demand.

SpotHero's top-tier parking reservation platform allows customers to find and pay for parking spots in advance. SpotHero's digital parking passes are validated by ParkHub's mobile point-of-sale devices onsite, providing a seamless, touch-free parking experience and instant access control. By implementing prepaid parking options, venues prevent customers and staff members from handling cash. Additionally, data has shown that efficient parking processes help boost concession revenue as fans arrive earlier and have more time to enjoy services inside the venue.

"SpotHero's seamless reservation platform in partnership with ParkHub enables us to offer an end-to-end contactless parking solution for venues and their guests," said Elan Mosbacher, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations, SpotHero. "We're thrilled to partner with ParkHub to bring peace of mind to millions of drivers, event-goers, and venue staff as they return to the stands."

This week, on Thursday, May 28th, at 3 pm CST, ParkHub and SpotHero are offering a free webinar to provide timely insights on how businesses can implement contactless, frictionless parking operations in the aftermath of the pandemic. Register at this link .

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with numerous prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker, Sr. ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

SpotHero is the digital parking leader and the largest place to buy and sell parking in North America. Millions of drivers use SpotHero's mobile apps and website to find, book and access parking in more than 7,000 locations across 300 cities. Leading mobility companies use the SpotHero developer platform to power seamless parking at scale for fleets, connected cars, and urban mobility solutions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

