Parking Industry Coalition Thanks Congress and Administration for CARES Act Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The parking industry through Women in Parking, Veterans in Parking, the Airport Ground Transportation Association (AGTA) and the Near Airport Parking Industry Trade Association (NAPITA) thank Congress and the Administration for their leadership in the rapid passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help workers affected with furlough due to the impact of COVID-19.

These industry groups appreciate the Congressional and Administration efforts to aid workers, small businesses and employers nationwide. The package of grants and loans will help our small-business members hold on during the crisis to emerge as employers and continue offering parking as an essential service in our nation's infrastructure. However, NPA believes further attention must be given to assist medium-sized parking operators and suppliers who have fallen between the cracks of the CARES Act.

Congress has stepped forward in a bipartisan manner to help the country weather the impact of COVID-19 as it has swept the country with closures that have stalled business nationwide. Senators and Representatives from both sides of the aisle, as well as the Treasury Department, were in close contact with parking industry leaders throughout the negotiations. We will continue to work in close partnership with the government to make sure all NPA members are able to access these essential federal lifelines.

NPA President Christine Banning said, "The 581,000 employees in the parking industry and nearly 1 million workers in total supported by parking want to express our appreciation to Congressional leadership and the Administration for the emergency funding in the CARES Act, which provides direct aid to the dedicated individuals who work in our sector, including those who have been temporarily unemployed or furloughed due to the pandemic."

Equally important are the small business and business loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) and U.S. Treasury Department, which will infuse businesses with capital to stave off closure or bankruptcy and help businesses rebound from the COVID-19 crisis.

Banning added, "Our country is strong and parking organizations nationwide stand together for parking operators, airport/near airport parking, hospitals, universities, municipalities, and businesses to serve as an essential link in the first mile and last mile of transportation. As Americans, employers, and employees, we are all working hard to stay the course, so that we can rebound as an industry and country. We look forward to working with the federal government to ensure the necessary support is provided to parking employers of all sizes to make this possible."

Banning commended the Congress for its responsiveness to the employers of the parking industry who are working tirelessly to keep workers employed and aid workers furloughed by the immediate drop off in business due to the novel coronavirus.

The inclusion of key provisions provide relief to an industry besieged by rapid declines in business, putting more than half of all industry workers at risk. Recovery depends upon liquidity for business to stay open and be able to recover and bring back furloughed workers.

WOMEN IN PARKING

WOMEN IN PARKING is the premier organization promoting the advancement and achievement of professional women with mentoring, networking, leadership and career outreach opportunities across all sectors of the parking industry.

Veterans in Parking

Veterans in Parking (ViP) is a Not for Profit Organization comprised of U.S. Military Veterans and Civilians affiliated with the parking industry in the United States. ViP helps recruit, hire and place Military Veterans in careers with the parking industry.

The Airport Ground Transportation Association

AGTA, is an association of ground transportation operators, airport authorities, and industry suppliers dedicated to the continuous improvement of airport ground transportation services for the airline traveling public.

Near Airport Parking Industry Trade Association

The Near Airport Parking Industry Trade Association (NAPITA) represents national and local near-airport parking operators and their 12,000+ employees from across the country, who, each year, see approximately 25 million parking visits. NAPITA's mission is to partner with airports and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to ensure safe, efficient, and equitable access to their airport curb for off-airport parking operators and to increase the role ground transportation plays in the broader air travel industry and the overall experience for air travelers.

About National Parking Association

The National Parking Association is the nation's leading voice of the $131 billion parking industry—an essential industry that contributes $260 billion in total economic activity across the country. We are the market leader in parking industry research, education and programs, and advocate for its nearly 1 million employees. We support advancing the interests of the private and public sector in parking technology, sustainable mobility, certification, advocacy, research, and education. Learn more at weareparking.org.

Contact:

Linda Gill Anderson

202-470-6304 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Parking Association

Related Links

weareparking.org

