Parking Just Got Easier, PayByPhone Launches Maps Functionality in Miami

App Offers Simple Way to Find Parking in the City of Miami

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking solutions, today announced the launch of PayByPhone Maps in the city of Miami.

With PayByPhone Maps, Miami area drivers turn on their location services and can see available parking spaces anywhere PayByPhone is available. The maps are interactive, allowing users to determine hours, restrictions and accepted payment methods for different parking locations throughout the city. In addition to quickly locating an available parking space, motorists can use PayByPhone Maps to better plan parking ahead of time.

"We are excited about this opportunity to improve and simplify the parking landscape in Miami," said Alejandra Argudin, CEO The Miami Parking Authority. "The PayByPhone partnership helps our residents and visitors easily find and pay for parking from their mobile devices and makes it more convenient to explore all parts of our city."

PayByPhone Maps also empowers municipality leaders to get a visual understanding of parking for better curbside management.

"PayByPhone Maps is the next step in helping us deliver on our mobility-as-a-service promise to cities like Miami," said Roamy Valera, CEO for PayByPhone. "We're focused on transforming every facet of parking and curbside management to help clients fulfill their goals of creating more livable and smarter communities."

To download the PayByPhone app and learn more, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

About Miami Parking Authority

Miami Parking Authority, officially known as the Department of Off-Street Parking of the City of Miami, was created in 1955 by a Special Act of the Florida State Legislature and incorporated into the City of Miami's Charter in 1968. MPA manages and develops on- and off-street parking in the City of Miami. It shares responsibility with the City of Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade County for enforcement of parking regulations.

