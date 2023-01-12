Parking Management Global Market Report 2022 - Focus on Access Control, Security & Surveillance, Revenue Management, Parking Reservation Management and Valet Parking Management

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parking Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parking management market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2021 to $3.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34%. The parking management market is expected to grow to $5.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.12%.



Major players in the parking management market are Amano corporation, FlashParking, Inrix Inc, ParkMobile LLC, Passport Labs Inc, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Streetline Inc, T2 Systems Inc, Tiba Parking LLC, IBM Corporation, APCOA Parking Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, IPS Group Inc, Smart Parking Ltd, SKIDATA AG, and Cleverciti Systems GmbH.



The parking management market consists of sales of parking management by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to solution and service systems focused on managing and usage parking sources effectively and efficiently.

The system provides information about vacant parking spaces in the area and helps reduce traffic congestion caused by illegal parking. A parking management system provides simple parking tactics to the authorities to meet the requirements of controlled parking and aids in the reduction of long-waiting time and costs by advanced technologies.



The main type of parking sites in parking management is on-street and off-street. On-street parking management refers to a parking management solution for an on-street parking site focused on the parking spaces within a designated area on the street.

The main parking management solutions include access control, security management, revenue management, parking reservation management, valet parking management, and others. These parking management solutions are widely used by transport transit, commercial, and government entities.



North America was the largest region in the parking management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the parking management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for optimal parking space utilization across the globe is driving the growth of the parking management market. In the current era, an increase in vehicles results in the mismanagement of parking spaces across the globe. The authorities operating parking spaces are increasingly investing in advanced parking management solutions for optimal business performance and error-free operations.

The growing automation of services is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the parking management market. Automated services help to solve parking-space conundrums while reducing the land use for parking and maximizing space usage efficiency without a human intervention system navigating the parking space and parking the vehicle.



The countries covered in the parking management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Parking Management Market Characteristics



3. Parking Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Parking Management



5. Parking Management Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Parking Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Parking Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Parking Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Parking Management Market, Segmentation By Solution Outlook, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Access Control

Security & Surveillance

Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Others

6.2. Global Parking Management Market, Segmentation By Parking Site, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On Street

Off Street

6.3. Global Parking Management Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Transport Transit

Commercial

Government

7. Parking Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Parking Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Parking Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



