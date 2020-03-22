Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) is 1st of Few Valet Parking Companies in Los Angeles Taking Preventive Measures for COVID-19 Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) is following the guidance of U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. PMSA is taking preventive measures by reminding its employees about frequent hand washing, while regularly cleaning and disinfecting their operated parking facilities and equipment. More importantly, PMSA is asking all parking attendants and other employees to stay home from work if they are feeling sick.



Employees and vendors are required to alert PMSA if they are infected or exposed to someone who is known to be infected with COVID-19. If an employee calls in sick and indicates they have flu-like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom-free and/or see a doctor and get released.



PMSA is requiring positive confirmation that their staff is healthy before they can return to work. If an employee states that they have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, PMSA will require them to stay home, contact their local health department, and not return to the work until they are released. The parking company will then conduct an investigation to understand the direct contact(s) the infected worker had with other workers so that it can understand which areas the worker provided services to determine potential contamination and apply proper disinfection.



PMSA has also added a COVID-19 update page on their website for all future updates.



"At this time, PMSA has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our company," says Eric Vargas, founder and CEO of PMSA. "Our company's primary concern is the safety and wellness for all of our clients, our job sites, and of course our staff and their families. PMSA will be sending email updates to all of our clients as new information is made available to us!"



PMSA provides services for the following segments within the parking industry:



