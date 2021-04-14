Parkinson 's disease Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During the Study Period [2018-2030], Anticipates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Parkinson's Disease Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Parkinson's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Parkinson's Disease market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Parkinson's Disease market report also proffers an analysis of the current Parkinson's Disease treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

The increase in Parkinson 's disease prevalent population in the 7MM and the expected entry of premium price assets will influence market size growth.

In February 2021 , the US FDA approved GOCOVRI (amantadine) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes. It is also approved to treat dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

The US FDA, in April 2020 , has approved Ongentys (Opicapone) as an oral, add-on daily treatment for Parkinson's disease patients experiencing off periods while on a levodopa/carbidopa regime.

Parkinson's Disease is a progressive disorder caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the substantia nigra, which controls movement. Most people start developing Parkinson's Disease symptoms when they are over 50, although some individuals experience symptoms when under 40.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total diagnosed Parkinson's Disease prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 3,284,084 cases in 2030 during the study period [2018–2030]. In 2020, the US accounted for 38.36% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM. The males appear to be predisposed to Parkinson's Disease, so a higher percentage of prevalence was observed in males than females.

The Parkinson's Disease Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Parkinson's Disease Prevalent Pool

Gender-specific Diagnosed Parkinson's Disease Prevalent Pool

Type-specific Diagnosed Parkinson's Disease Prevalent Pool

Age-specific Diagnosed Parkinson's Disease Prevalent Pool

Stage-specific Diagnosed Parkinson's Disease Prevalent Pool

Treatable Patient Pool of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market

There is currently no cure, but treatments are available to help relieve Parkinson's Disease symptoms. These treatments include medication, surgery, complementary and supportive therapies (such as diet, exercise, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy).

The approved medication therapies are categorised into seven groups that comprise Levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion (Duodopa), Dopamine agonists (Mirapex, Requip, Neupro), MAO B inhibitors (Zelapar, Azilect, Xadago), Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors (Tasmar, Comtan), Anticholinergics (Cogentin, Artane), and Amantadine.

Medication can be utilised to improve the main symptoms of Parkinson's Disease. But not all the medications available are helpful for everyone, and the short- and long-term effects are different. Three main types of medication are usually used: Carbidopa-levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion, and Dopamine agonists.

Treatment with monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitors, amantadine (Symmetrel), or anticholinergics may improve mild symptoms; but, most patients require levodopa or a dopamine agonist. The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) recommends levodopa or a dopamine agonist when dopaminergic treatment is needed, depending on the need to improve motor disability or decrease motor complications (dopamine agonists cause fewer motor complications). The most often prescribed combination drugs are carbidopa/levodopa (cocareldopa [sinemet, pharmacopa, atamet]) and benserazide/levodopa (co-beneldopa [Madopar]). Levodopa with a DOPA decarboxylase inhibitor is mostly a first-line treatment option for Parkinson's Disease .

For advanced Parkinson's Disease patients, mostly surgeries are preferred. Most of the treatments are aimed at benefiting the tremor or rigidity that emerges from the disease. In some patients, surgery may reduce the amount of medication that is required to control the symptoms. Three types of surgeries may be performed for Parkinson's disease, including the following: Lesion surgery, deep brain stimulation (DBS), and neural grafting or tissue transplants. Deep brain stimulation was approved in 2002 as adjunctive therapy in reducing motor fluctuation in advanced Parkinson disease.

Parkinson's Disease Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump): Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa: Intec Pharma

P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.

Ltd. IPX203: Impax Laboratories (Amneal Pharmaceuticals)

LY03003: Luye Pharma

ABBV-951: AbbVie

Allo iPS cell-derived dopamine neural progenitor: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

AAV-GAD: MeiraGTx Limited

AXO-Lenti-PD (OXB-102): Axovant Sciences

ND0612: NeuroDerm

Lenrispodun (ITI-214): Intracellular Therapies

Pirepemat (IRL752): Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB)

PR001: Prevail Therapeutics

ISC-hpNSC: International Stem Cell Corporation

And several others.

In conclusion, the development of adherence-friendly drug formulations, development of the drug for better treatment of motor symptoms, and gene therapy and stem cell therapy will drive Parkinson's Disease Market Growth , whereas inadequate knowledge of Parkinson's Disease pathophysiology, lack of diagnostic measures and methods, and lack of efficacy of existing therapies will hamper the growth of Parkinson's Disease market size.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Parkinson's Disease Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Parkinson's Disease Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Parkinson's Disease : Prevail Therapeutics, Axovant Gene Therapies, Denali Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, BIAL, AbbVie, Impax Laboratories (Amneal Pharmaceuticals), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Intec Pharma, MeiraGTx Limited, Axovant Sciences, NeuroDerm, Intracellular Therapies, Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB), International Stem Cell Corporation, Living Cell Technologies, Pharma Two B Ltd, and several others.

Prevail Therapeutics, Axovant Gene Therapies, Denali Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, BIAL, AbbVie, Impax Laboratories (Amneal Pharmaceuticals), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Intec Pharma, MeiraGTx Limited, Axovant Sciences, NeuroDerm, Intracellular Therapies, Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB), International Stem Cell Corporation, Living Cell Technologies, Pharma Ltd, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Parkinson's Disease Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Parkinson's Disease 3 Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Parkinson's Disease Case Reports 5 Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Parkinson's Disease 6.1 The United States Epidemiology 6.2 EU5 Countries Epidemiology 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan Epidemiology 7 Treatment and Management of Parkinson's Disease 8 Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs 9 Parkinson's Disease Marketed Drugs 9.1 Istradefylline (KW-6002): Kyowa Kirin 9.2 Opicapone: BIAL 9.3 Gocovri: Adamas Pharmaceuticals 9.4 Xadago: Zambon SpA 9.5 Osmolex ER: Osmotica Pharmaceutical 9.6 Duopa (Duodopa, ABT-SLV187): AbbVie 9.7 Rytary: Impax Laboratories (Amneal Pharmaceuticals) 9.8 Inbrija: Acorda Therapeutics 9.9 Nuplazid: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 Parkinson's Disease Emerging Drugs 10.1 Apomorphine Infusion: US WorldMeds LLC 10.2 Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa: Intec Pharma 10.3 P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd. 10.4 IPX203: Impax Laboratories (Amneal Pharmaceuticals) 10.5 LY03003: Luye Pharma 10.6 ABBV-951: AbbVie 10.7 Allo iPS cell-derived dopamine neural progenitor: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 10.8 Solriamfetol (JZP-110): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 10.9 NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC): Neurocrine Biosciences/Voyager Therapeutics 10.10 AAV-GAD: MeiraGTx Limited 10.11 AXO-Lenti-PD (OXB-102): Axovant Sciences 10.12 ND0612: NeuroDerm 10.13 ITI-214: Intracellular Therapies 10.14 IRL752: Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB) 10.15 PR001: Prevail Therapeutics 10.16 ISC-hpNSC: International Stem Cell Corporation 11 7MM Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis 11.1 The United States Parkinson's Disease Market Size 11.2 EU-5 Parkinson's Disease Market Size 11.2.1 Germany Market Size 11.2.2 France Market Size 11.2.3 Italy Market Size 11.2.4 Spain Market Size 11.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 11.3 Japan Parkinson's Disease Market Size 12 Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers 13 Parkinson's Disease Market Barriers 14 SWOT Analysis of Parkinson's Disease 15 KOL Views 16 Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Appendix 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

