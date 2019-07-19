Parkinson's Disease Market and Behavioral Complications: Top 351 Key Companies, Innovation, and Future Outlook to 2026

PUNE, India, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a new report on The Parkinson's Disease Market and Behavioral Complications report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Parkinson's Disease Market and Behavioral Complications is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Parkinson's Disease Market and Behavioral Complications.

Parkinson's disease (PD), a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement control, is associated with considerable quality of life impairments and burden of care, particularly in the advanced disease stages. Cognitive and behavioral complications of PD are common. PD-associated dementia and PD-associated psychosis are both highly prevalent and associated with a large disease burden.

There is a pressing unmet need within PD, PD-associated dementia, and PD-associated psychosis for more effective disease-modifying pharmacotherapies. Although current therapies can provide patients with symptomatic relief, there are no commercially available agents capable of preventing or slowing the course of PD or its behavioral complications. This report assesses innovation within the pipeline for PD and its behavioral complications.

Understand the current disease landscape with an in-depth discussion of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems, epidemiology, and marketed therapies for PD. Overviews of PD-associated dementia and PD-associated psychosis are also provided, Analyze the pipelines for PD, PD-associated dementia, and PD-associated psychosis, and stratify them by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target, Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class molecular targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class molecular targets for PD and PD-associated dementia have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. A matrix assessment is not provided for PD-associated psychosis due to a lack of first-in-class innovation. Promising first-in-class targets for PD and PD-associated dementia have been reviewed in greater detail, Analyze company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for PD first-in-class products, and recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals.

Scope of the report:

The PD pipeline is large, with 456 programs in active development. Far fewer products are in development for the behavioral complications of PD. There are 16 products in development for PD-associated dementia and six products in development for PD-associated psychosis. What proportion of these products across PD and PD behavioral complications are first in class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by development stage and molecular target class?, Innovative molecular target groups identified in the pipeline include immunomodulators, neuroprotectants, and protein misfolding and aggregation. Which molecular target classes are prominently represented in the overall and first-in-class pipelines for PD and PD behavioral complications?, There are 351 companies active across PD and PD behavioral complications. Which companies have the most first-in-class assets in development? Which companies are highly active in terms of licensing and co-development deals for first-in-class innovation?

Table of contents for Parkinson's disease Market and Behavioral Complications report

2 Parkinson's Disease and Behavioral Complications: Executive Summary

2.1 High Unmet Need Remains for Disease-Modifying Pharmacotherapies

2.2 Large and Innovative Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Indicates Shift Towards Disease-Modifying Approaches

2.3 Novel Gene Therapies Attract High Levels of Investment in Parkinson's Disease

3 Introductions

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Sustained Innovation in Parkinson's Disease

4.4 Epidemiology for Parkinson's Disease

4.5 Overview for Marketed Products

4.6 Overview for Behavioral Complications in Parkinson's Disease

4.6.1 Overview of Parkinson's Disease-Associated Dementia

4.6.2 Overview of Parkinson's Disease-Associated Psychosis

5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs Between the Parkinson's Disease Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

5.5.1 Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs

5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Targets Within the Pipeline

6 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

7 Key Players and Deals

The Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Forecast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pancreatic cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

