Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. | Technavio

Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market: Vendor Analysis

The Parkinsons' disease (PD) drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA among others.

AbbVie Inc. - It is a combination product containing carbidopa and levodopa for the treatment of PD.

Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market is the drug launches. The array of new drug approvals and the launch of new drugs by key vendors are expected to drive the growth of the PD drugs market. In September 2020, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. launched a new medication, a catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor, for the treatment of PD. In January 2018, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the commercial launch of its flagship product, GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules, for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. In June 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced FDA approval of a new capsule dose formulation and a new tablet strength of NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) to help in the treatment of patients living with hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Such regulatory approvals and commercial launches of drugs for PD are expected to drive the growth of the PD drugs market.

However, gene therapy to reverse the progression of PD is a Parkinson's disease (PD) drug market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. PD is a long-lasting neurodegenerative disorder characterized by several features, such as cognitive impairment and a decrease in motor functions, which makes it an ideal target for gene therapy. Furthermore, the cause of the decrease in motor functions is well understood and can be effectively treated by gene transfer to damaged brain cells, using viral vectors technologies. The understanding of the genetic origin of PD has made considerable progress during the past few decades, and consequently, several novel strategies are now being investigated to deliver the neuroprotective gene to the basal ganglia nuclei of the brain, which may halt the progression of the disease. Lentivectors is an enveloped virus that belongs to the Retroviridae family. The ability to integrate into the host genome leading to stable transgene expression makes lentivectors a desirable vector for gene transfer. Adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based viral vector is the most widely used vector in carrying out clinical trials for PD and is derived from AAV. AAV presents a good safety profile, efficient transduction, and durable expression of neurons, thus, making it an ideal vector for gene transfer. Thus, the use of gene therapy technology for the development of PD drugs will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Parkinsons Disease (PD) Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

Drug Class Outlook(Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

DA and levodopa-carbidopa

MAO inhibitors

AChE inhibitors

Glutamate inhibitors

Others

The competitive scenario provided in the Parkinsons' Disease (PD) Drugs Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Parkinsons Disease (PD) Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Market segments

Comparison by drug class

DA and levodopa-carbidopa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MAO inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AChE inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glutamate inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by drug class

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

