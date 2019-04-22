Parkinson's Foundation Grants $1.5 Million to Local Communities for Parkinson's Programs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the recipients of more than $1.5 million in community grants for Parkinson's programs. Community grants support local health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in the Parkinson's disease (PD) community.

"We are proud to announce these community grants and expand programs and resources in Parkinson's communities across the entire nation," said John L. Lehr, Parkinson's Foundation president and chief executive officer. "These grant recipients share our passion and commitment to making life better for people with Parkinson's."

The Parkinson's Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million in community grants, ranging from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per grant application. This year's grant cycle focused on three areas including: programs that provide a service for underserved PD communities, initiatives that reach the newly diagnosed and clinical trial education and participation that reach those under-represented in the PD community.

"We are deeply honored to have been awarded a Parkinson's Foundation grant and are very excited at the opportunity to join current recipients in improving the everyday life of individuals with Parkinson's," said Karen Weisinger of the Calvin Chin's Martial Arts Academy in Newton, Massachusetts. "Thanks to the Parkinson's Foundation, we look forward to bringing this unique Tai Chi program to people newly diagnosed with PD."

Programs funded by the Parkinson's Foundation community grants include wellness, dance, music therapy and educational programs that can help people with Parkinson's live better with the disease. These programs will benefit communities in 38 states across the country.

Since 2011, the Parkinson's Foundation has funded more than 338 community-based programs that help address unmet needs for people with PD. To see the full list of the 2019 community grant recipients, visit parkinson.org/2019grants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

