Parkinson's Foundation Grants More Than $2.2 Million to Local Communities for Parkinson's Programs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the recipients of more than $2.2 million in community grants for Parkinson's programs across the country. Community grants support local health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in the Parkinson's community.

"We are pleased to be able to provide these community grants and to expand programs and resources throughout the Parkinson's community," said John L. Lehr, Parkinson's Foundation president and chief executive officer. "Every one of these grant recipients shares our commitment to making life better for people with Parkinson's disease."

The Parkinson's Foundation awarded more than $2.2 million in community grants, ranging from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per grant application. This year's grant cycle focused on three areas including: programs that provide services for diverse and underserved populations, initiatives that reach the newly diagnosed and programs that address mental health and Parkinson's. Of the $2.2 million being granted, $1.6 million will help fund essential programs that focus on diverse and underserved Parkinson's communities.

"Thanks to the generous support of the Parkinson's Foundation, the University of Texas at Tyler's Parkinson's team will be able to provide mental health and wellness programs via telehealth for people with Parkinson's disease and their care partners in the East Texas region," said Julie Hebert, OTD, OTR, at the University of Texas at Tyler's Fostering Quality of Life in Individuals with Parkinson's Disease through Telehealth Mental Health and Wellness Support Sessions program, a Parkinson's Foundation community grant recipient. "We truly appreciate this opportunity to support and provide resources to rural communities who have had limited access to needed Parkinson's programs in the past."

Programs funded by the Parkinson's Foundation community grants include wellness, dance, music therapy and educational programs that help people with Parkinson's live better with the disease. These programs will benefit communities in 40 states across the country.

Since 2011, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $7.2 million in 579 community-based programs. To see the full list of the 2021 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $368 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

