Parkland Community Health Plan Redefines Member Communications With HealthCrowd

"Our work with HealthCrowd allows us to connect with our members through digital outreach, which improves the way people think about access to health and reduces medical expense," said Justin Skerbetz, chief marketing and communications officer at PCHP.



The webinar recording provides an overview of how deep research insights led to a better understanding of the value PCHP members seek from them, leading to greater company awareness and messaging. Also, a customer journey map illuminated better ways to align communications resulting in a partnership with HealthCrowd to orchestrate an improved customer experience. With coordinated communications in place, PCHP focuses on results-based health outcomes in a whole new way.

Key Takeaways include:

Aiming to have clear conversations with your members

Integrating consumer insight

Seeing the whole member experience

Focusing on results-based health outcomes

The webinar is moderated by Justin Skerbetz, chief marketing and communications officer at Parkland Community Health Plan, Jackie Maynard, vice president of digital solutions at HealthCrowd and Bianca Hernandez, marketing manager at Parkland Community Health Plan.

Visit the HealthCrowd website at www.healthcrowd.com for further examples of HealthCrowd solutions.

About HealthCrowd

HealthCrowd orchestrates healthcare communications that drive healthy actions and consumer satisfaction while managing compliance. Our technology platform enables organizations across the healthcare spectrum to control, coordinate and analyze all communications to their members and patients. We serve 4 out of 5 of the country's top managed care organizations. We manage lives in 34+ states. By changing consumer perception, we are increasing health insurance and health system literacy, making consumers better partners with the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.healthcrowd.com .

About Parkland Community Health Plan, Inc.

Parkland Community Health Plan (PCHP) was started in 1999 by Parkland Health & Hospital System and offers health insurance services for low-income children, teens, pregnant women and adults.

PCHP is dedicated to serving the needs of this population by offering insurance programs that cover doctor visits, regular checkups, immunizations, lab and x-rays tests, hearing and vision tests, hospitalization, surgery, emergency services, urgent care services, home health care, DME/medical equipment and more.

PCHP has more than 6,000 physicians and more than 40 hospitals and medical centers in its network to provide healthcare to members that qualify for Medicaid or CHIP. The health systems in network include Parkland Health & Hospital System and Children's Health, among others. The in-network physicians include pediatricians, specialists and primary care physicians who offer routine checkups and immunizations. For more information, please visit https://www.ParklandHealthPlan.com

