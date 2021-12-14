Parkland ramps-up processing operations at the Burnaby Refinery

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI), announced today, that following the restart of the Trans Mountain Pipeline ("the Pipeline") on December 5, 2021, it is ramping-up processing operations at the Burnaby Refinery (the "Refinery"). The Pipeline is the primary source of crude oil feedstock to the refinery.

"Having maintained the refinery in ready-mode and following delivery of sufficient, consistent quality crude oil feedstocks via the pipeline, we are ramping-up processing operations," said Ryan Krogmeier, SVP Supply, Trading and Refining. "I am proud of the Parkland team. Throughout the pause in processing operations, we played a critical role importing essential fuels into our British Columbia terminals, from where they were stored and distributed to our customers across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island."

"We are grateful to Parkland and the team at the Burnaby Refinery for ensuring British Columbians in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island continued to enjoy reliable access to the fuels they depend on over the past several weeks," said The Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. "During times of crisis we are reminded of the value of partnership between our communities and the essential businesses that support them."

Refinery Operational Status and Guidance

The shutdown of the Pipeline, on November 14, 2021, resulted in a lack of available crude oil feedstocks into the Burnaby Refinery. As a direct result, processing operations were significantly reduced from November 15, 2021, paused between November 22, 2021 and December 10, 2021, and began to ramp-up from December 11, 2021.

Primarily driven by the pipeline shutdown and pending the continued successful ramp-up of processing operations, we now expect 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (attributable to Parkland) will be close to the midpoint of our guidance of $1.25 billion.

Parkland remains confident in its 2022 guidance and reaffirms our previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA (attributable to Parkland) of $1.45 billion +/- 5 percent. This is up approximately 16 percent from 2021 guidance, and approximately 50 percent from 2020.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to 2021 and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, including the duration and impact of the COVID pandemic; Parkland's ability to execute its business strategies, including without limitation, Parkland's ability to consistently identify accretive acquisition targets and successfully integrate them, successfully implement organic growth initiatives and to finance such acquisitions and initiatives on reasonable terms; Parkland's ability to reduce GHG in its refining and marketing business, Parkland's ability to grow its supply advantage by leveraging its scale and infrastructure; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

