ParkMobile 360 Platform to Consolidate Analytics and Rate Management Across Parking Technologies for Fresno, Clearwater, Orlando, and Chattanooga

ParkMobile 360 will enable the cities to have a single view of data across the different parking technologies including meters, enforcement solutions and permits. By consolidating the parking data in one place, ParkMobile 360 provides cities with an easy way to track the results for the entire parking operation, including data on parking transactions, payments and citations. ParkMobile 360 will also enable cities to centrally manage all parking rates and policies in the platform and then push that information out to the different technologies.

In recent years, as cities across the United States have worked to modernize their parking operations, there has been an influx of new technologies on the market. While many of these solutions can improve a parking program, managing all of these disconnected stand-alone technologies has created a significant burden for city personnel. ParkMobile 360 solves this problem by bringing everything together in one centralized platform.

"In the past, cities have had very inefficient processes for managing all the different parking technologies," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Now with ParkMobile 360, cities have one centralized platform to see all their parking data and set rates and policies."

The ParkMobile 360 platform was officially launched in 2018. It has already been adopted nationwide to manage mobile payments via the ParkMobile app and 20 white label apps. Currently, over 500 municipalities and operators use ParkMobile 360 to manage rates and policies in real-time, and more than 1,000 clients use ParkMobile 360's reporting and analytics to track performance and gain deep insights into their operation.

"ParkMobile is excited to partner with Fresno, Clearwater, Orlando, and Chattanooga on this initiative," says Ziglar. "With ParkMobile 360, our clients are able to bring multiple parking technologies together, through a single, intuitive, consolidated platform, making it much easier to manage."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

