ParkMobile Announces Partnership with Athena Partners Strategy Group

The demand for convenient and touchless parking solutions is at an all-time high, and ParkMobile has been providing reliable, contactless solutions for over a decade. This accomplishment, partnered with the APSG's vision of driving change through education, integrity, and resourcefulness, should quickly shift the U.S. parking markets from what remains of antiquated parking systems to the future-now of convenient parking.

"We couldn't be more excited for this partnership with ParkMobile," says Nick Stanton, Managing Partner at Athena. "Our philosophy at Athena is to bring the best technologies to the forefront of the municipal, educational, and private markets. We will only partner with technology-lines that have a proven track record of reliability and ParkMobile's best technology of mobile parking, coupled with a dedicated team meeting the ever-changing demands of our industry, makes them the whole package."

"In a year of limited human interaction, ParkMobile has seen great success due to the contactless payment capabilities and easy to use platform," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to partner with Athena to further grow ParkMobile's on-demand and reservation services beyond the 450 U.S. cities we're already present in."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Athena PSG

Athena PSG has quickly made a name for itself as the logical choice for government relations and technology representation. Its network of partners is known for their formidable industry knowledge in providing products, services, and technology solutions to governmental, educational, and commercial entities, and the communities they serve. Athena PSG offers its expertise in parking and parking enforcement, transportation and mobility, curb management and rideshare, law enforcement and public safety, and green initiatives - such as the EV market. Visit athenapsg.com or athenapsg on Linkedin.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

Athena Partners Strategy Group Contact: Nick Stanton, Managing Partner at APSG, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

http://www.athenapsg.com

