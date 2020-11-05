ParkMobile Expands in Cleveland, Ohio, Offering Contactless Payments at all Platinum Parking Locations

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number on stickers and signs posted around the lot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to a pay station.

ParkMobile has a large user base in Ohio with over 300,000 users. The app is widely available throughout the state in the cities of Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Cincinnati, and more. The app can also be used to make parking reservations for concerts and sporting events at FirstEnergy Stadium, Progressive Field, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Beyond Ohio, the ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. including Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, and many more.

"Platinum Parking is excited to introduce the ParkMobile app to our locations in Cleveland," says Troy Mayer, General Manager of Platinum Parking. "This contactless payment option is a safe and easy way for our customers to pay for parking."

"This new partnership with Platinum Parking expands ParkMobile's availability in Cleveland," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the area who will be able to use one app for contactless parking payments wherever they go."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

