ParkMobile Expands Service to On-Street Meters in the City of Monterey, California

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in North America with over 20 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. New meters will be installed on Cannery Row with stickers and signs posted to provide information on how to use ParkMobile. To start a parking session with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on the meter, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button. The user can then extend the time of the parking session right from the app, without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile already has over 2.3 million users in the State of California. The app is widely available in major cities in Northern and Southern California including Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Berkeley, Newport Beach, and more. Additionally, ParkMobile can be used to pay for parking at many colleges and universities in the state including, CSU Monterey Bay, University of San Diego, UCLA, Stanford, Cal Poly, and San Jose State.

"Monterey is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our residents and visitors with a contactless parking payment option throughout the city," says Cristie Steffy, Parking Superintendent of Monterrey. "We know a lot of people in Monterey already have the ParkMobile app on their phone, which will make paying for parking easier in the city."

"ParkMobile is proud to partner with Monterey to expand contactless parking payments throughout the city," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We continue to see strong growth in California, as we provide drivers with a safe and easy and safe way to pay for parking without touching the meter."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

