ParkMobile™ Hits the 15 Million User Milestone After Finishing Strong First Half of 2019

Grew mobile app users 48% year-over-year

Increased ParkMobile reservations over 700%

Introduced a new advanced analytics platform for parking operators that provides real insights to help maximize revenue and monitor any potential issues in real-time

Expanded service into new cities including Sarasota (FL), Bar Harbor (ME), North Wildwood (NJ), Pottstown (PA), and Town of Hanover (NH)

Won several prestigious accolades including the Southeast Software Association (SSA) Impact Award and four Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company, Best Mobile App for Travel, Customer Service Team of the Year, and Marketing Campaign of the Year

"We have had a great first half of 2019," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We continue to expand into new markets and increase our base of users as demand for smart mobility solutions grows. In the second half of the year, we are excited to launch new innovations that will create a better experience for our users and help our clients streamline their parking operations."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

