ParkMobile Hits the 19 Million User Milestone and Expands into 20 New Cities in the First Half of 2020

Allentown, PA

Bethlehem, PA

Belmar, NJ

Birmingham, AL

Charlestown, MD

Colorado Springs, CO

East Brunswick, NJ

Easton, PA

Estes Park, CO

Harrison, NJ

Hood River, OR

Lawrence, MA

La Crosse, WI

Little Rock, AR

Noblesville, IN

Oxford, OH

Passaic, NJ

Reading, PA

Roswell, GA

South Orange, NJ

Beyond the city parking, ParkMobile has also introduced service at several Universities including the University of Georgia, the University of Pittsburgh, Kansas State University, and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

According to a recent ParkMobile research study, as a result of COVID-19 people plan to increase their use of personal vehicles and decrease the use of public transit and ride sharing. So, as people go out more often, finding and paying for parking will become increasingly important. Additionally, the study showed that 40% of people plan to increase usage of contactless payments due to COVID-19, while only 4.5% will decrease usage.

"We have been very busy in 2020 and we have great momentum going into the second half of the year," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Because of our strong brand awareness and large network of users across the country, we are able to quickly and easily transition cities to contactless payments."

To get more information about adding contactless parking payments in your city, fill out this form and a ParkMobile representative will contact you.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile