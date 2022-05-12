ParkMobile Launches in Richmond, Virginia, Through a Partnership with ParkHub's CurbTrac Platform

"We are thrilled to add ParkMobile to the City of Richmond's open parking marketplace managed by ParkHub's centralized payment database, CurbTrac," says Charley DeBow, SVP Business Development of ParkHub. "Now, visitors and residents can use the region's most widely accepted contactless way to pay for parking around Richmond."

ParkMobile has almost 35 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"ParkMobile is excited to add on-street parking in Richmond, allowing customers to quickly and safely pay for parking throughout the city," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a very strong presence in the DC/Virginia area, including an already popular off-street presence in Richmond, so we're thrilled to add another city in that region to our roster."

ParkMobile has a solid user base in Virginia with close to 1.4 million users. The app can also be found in Alexandria, Arlington, Charlottesville, and Leesburg. Beyond the state, ParkMobile is available in over 500 cities, including nearby Charlotte, Raleigh, and Washington, DC.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application, the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About ParkHub: ParkHub is optimizing the world's journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the destination industry. The company's products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

