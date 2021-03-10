ParkMobile Launches in the Village of Dobbs Ferry, Expanding Contactless Parking Payment Options in New York State

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 22 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile has a large presence in New York and across the Tri-State Area, with almost 4 million users in the region. In New York State, the app is available in the Village of Nyack, Lake George, Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, White Plains, Syracuse, New York City, and more. Beyond the state, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to Newark.

"The Village of Dobbs Ferry is thrilled to offer a contactless option for parking payments," says Mayor Vincent Rossillo. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we are providing a smarter and safer way for our residents, personnel, and visitors to pay for parking."

"We are happy to welcome the Village of Dobbs Ferry to the ParkMobile network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are available all over New York State, making it quick and easy to pay for parking wherever you go."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

Village of Dobbs Ferry Contact: Alissa Fasman, Assistant to the Village Administrator

Village of Dobbs Ferry, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile