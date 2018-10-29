ParkMobile Named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the Second Year in a Row

ParkMobile's CEO, Jon Ziglar credits the rapid expansion of ParkMobile into cities across North America for the company's 203% revenue growth. "This is a transformative time at ParkMobile," said Ziglar. "We are seeing record growth in users and parking transactions as people everywhere are discovering a smarter way to park. Today, nearly 1 in 20 drivers in the U.S. have the ParkMobile app on their phone, so we expect this strong momentum to continue in 2019 and beyond."

ParkMobile's inclusion on the Fast 500 list comes toward the end of a successful year that saw the company hit the 10 million user milestone and expand service in several major cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Alexandria, Santa Fe, Tampa and Berkeley. The company also recently became the exclusive parking provider for State Farm Arena in Atlanta and FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

"Congratulations to ParkMobile and the other Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3,000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on- and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, ACG Georgia Fast 40 and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list. Additionally, the company won 2018 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Integrated Mobile Experience. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

