ParkMobile now available in Mt. Lebanon for Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile for Mt. Lebanon is available at https://info.mtlebanon.org/parking/apps.php . To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, scan the QR code posted on signs around the parking spot and either use that website to select ParkMobile or enter the zone number into the ParkMobile app and bypass that step. Select the amount of time needed and touch the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"We are excited to expand our mobile payment parking vendors and add ParkMobile as a new option to pay for parking in town," said Mt. Lebanon Finance Director, Andrew McCreery. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we are continuing to offer a safe, contactless solution for parking meters that conveniently allows people to use their smartphone to pay for parking."

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America. Mt. Lebanon joins a growing list of Pennsylvania cities using ParkMobile, including Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Lancaster and New Hope. "We see tons of transactions coming out of Pennsylvania, so we're thrilled to add another city to our roster in the state," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Welcome Mt. Lebanon to the ParkMobile family."

