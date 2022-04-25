ParkMobile Offering Parking Reservations for SweetWater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park

ParkMobile reservations for SweetWater 420 Fest will be available in seven parking lots all within less than a mile of the festival. Reservation prices range from $30 to $11 based on availability and accessibility to the park.

ParkMobile has close to 35 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android. Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for SweetWater 420 Fest in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the location they would like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"We love partnering with events and festivals in our hometown of Atlanta and playing a part in the overall guest experience," says ParkMobile CEO, Jeff Perkins. "Our reservations feature allows attendees to reduce time circling the neighborhood for a spot and save on day-of parking prices."

About ParkMobile : ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

SweetWater 420 Fest Contact: Bill Kight, PR & Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile