ParkMobile Partners with Mississippi State University to Provide Contactless Parking Options Around Campus

The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking using the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the pay station and throughout the parking lot, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter or kiosk.

The launch of ParkMobile service at Mississippi State expands the company's footprint across the Southeast region. ParkMobile is already widely used in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and more. There are currently over 600,000 monthly users of the ParkMobile app in the Southeast region and that number has grown 125% over the past two years. ParkMobile is available at many colleges and universities across the region, including University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, Florida State University, and University of Virginia.

"Mississippi State is a highly innovative University and we are excited to partner with ParkMobile and offer our community an innovative way to pay for campus parking right on their mobile device," says Jeremiah Dumas, Executive Director of Transportation. "This will improve the overall parking experience at the school."

"We're excited to add Mississippi State University to our growing roster of colleges and universities," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Visitors to the school will now have a safer way to pay for parking on campus."

Mississippi State University is a comprehensive, doctoral degree-granting university giving its diverse student body the opportunity to learn and grow at the highest level. A Carnegie Foundation R1—Very High Research Activity university, MSU also is among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research institutions. Its undergraduate and graduate research programs in such areas as engineering, arts and sciences, and agriculture provide limitless options to its more than 22,220 students that hail from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU's designation as the FAA's national Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, its work to strengthen global food security and find solutions for the world's most prevalent health concerns, demonstrate that MSU students and researchers are driven to make a difference.

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

