ParkMobile Partners with Portland State University to Provide Contactless Parking Payments on Campus

The ParkMobile app is the #1 app in the U.S., with over 28 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the lot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the pay station.

The launch of ParkMobile at Portland State University expands the company's footprint across Oregon, where ParkMobile is already available in Hood River, Bend, Eugene, and on the University of Oregon campus. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

"Portland State University is very excited to offer a new, touchless, and convenient way to pay for parking around campus," says Ian Stude, Director of Transportation. "With ParkMobile, we are working to improve the overall parking experience at the University."

"We are thrilled to partner with Portland State University to provide contactless parking payments," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have thousands of users in the Pacific Northwest who will now have a safe and easy way to pay for parking when they visit the campus."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

