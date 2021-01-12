ParkMobile Partners with UC Davis to Provide Daily Parking Rates on Campus

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in North America, with over 21 million users, and available for iPhone and Android devices. Students and employees will have to create a ParkMobile account using a valid UC Davis email address to access the rates for the daily parking passes. To pay to park with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the lot and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. Visitors to campus will also be able to use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking, but they will not qualify for the special daily rates.

ParkMobile has over 2.3 million users in the State of California. The app is widely available in major cities in Northern and Southern California, including Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Berkeley, Fresno, Newport Beach, and more. Additionally, ParkMobile can be used to pay for parking at many colleges and universities in the state including, UCLA, Stanford, University of San Diego, Cal Poly, and San Jose State. Beyond California, ParkMobile is available in most major cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

"UC Davis is excited to welcome Aggies back from winter break and offer an easy new way to pay for parking around campus with ParkMobile," says Perry Eggleston, Executive Director. "With more virtual classes and less time spent on campus, we want to provide a more flexible daily parking option rather than a monthly permit to meet the evolving needs of our campus community."

"ParkMobile is proud to partner with UC Davis to provide daily parking passes on campus," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Universities around the country are changing the way they manage campus parking permits, and we are pleased that our app can be part of the solution."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

