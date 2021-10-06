ParkMobile Services Expanded to Offer Parking Reservations for OHIO Football Games

ParkMobile has over 28 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android , and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/peden-stadium/events to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit. Parking reservations are currently available for the Ohio University vs Central Michigan game on Oct. 9 and the Ohio University vs Kent State game on Oct. 23 .

ParkMobile's collaboration with Ohio University expands the company's footprint in the state where there are currently over 513,000 users. The app is also used in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland and other midwestern cities such as Chicago, Indianapolis, and Madison.

"We're excited to be utilizing ParkMobile's reservation feature to help eliminate traffic congestion on gameday," says Tia Hysell, Director of Transportation & Parking Services at Ohio University. "ParkMobile is already used across campus, so our football fans and guests are already familiar with the app and will be able to enjoy their visit without stressing about day-of parking."

"Ohio University is a new market for us and further adds to our growing list of colleges and universities on the platform" adds Jeff Perkins, CEO for ParkMobile. "Our reservation tool is a great way to keep campus traffic-free on gameday, so we are thrilled to have Ohio University as part of our team."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

