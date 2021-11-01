ParkMobile to Expand Its Services in the City of Redondo Beach to Cover More Locations for Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile has more than 2.5 million users in California. The app has extended its services to cover multiple major cities in the state, including San Francisco, Monterey, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Sacramento, Newport Beach, Oakland, San Jose, and more. Also, the app can be used to pay for parking services at many universities and colleges in California, including San Jose State, the University of San Diego, UCLA, Cal Poly, and Stanford.

"We are excited to offer more contactless payment options for parking with ParkMobile," said Lt. Shawn Freeman, Redondo Beach Police Department. "We know a lot of people in the city are looking forward to having this capability on their phone, and we are happy to be able to offer the ParkMobile service to our residents and visitors."

"ParkMobile is proud to partner with the City of Redondo Beach to help them enable contactless parking at more parking locations in the city," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We continue to see strong growth in California, as we provide drivers with a safe and easy way to pay for parking without touching the meter."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

