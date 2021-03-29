ParkMobile to Launch Contactless Parking Payments in Lawrence, Kansas

The ParkMobile app has over 22 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on the new ParkingApp.com signage near the space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile has more than 600,000 users in Kansas and surrounding states. The app is currently available in Wichita, Manhattan, and on-campus at the University of Kansas. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. including Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, and many more.

"This is an exciting advancement in our ability to provide an excellent customer experience for visitors to downtown Lawrence," said City Parking Supervisor Brad Harrell. "This system provides a cashless and contactless option to pay for parking, which is much more convenient for everyone. It is also more efficient and provides data that will allow us to tailor our public parking services to meet our community needs."

"We're excited to bring contactless parking payments to Lawrence," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the region, making it easy for residents and visitors to use the app pay for parking wherever they go."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

Lawrence, KS Contact: Porter Arneill, Director of Communications and Creative Resources, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io/

