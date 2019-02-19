ParkMobile to Offer Smart Parking to University of San Diego

After setting up their account, customers can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device. The ParkMobile app lets users pay for parking on-the-go by remotely viewing and updating/adding time – right from their phones.

ParkMobile is widely available at more than 125 universities across the country. Users can use the app to pay for on-street and reservation parking at select locations.

"University of San Diego is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our campus community and visitors with a convenient parking payment option for short-term parking," says Wajma Lyons, Director of Parking Services.

"We are excited to expand ParkMobile's solution to the University of San Diego," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. ParkMobile is the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country, with more than 12 million people using the app. ParkMobile is excited to make a difference leveraging its large network of users."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3,000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur360, and Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list. Additionally, the company won 2018 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Integrated Mobile Experience. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

