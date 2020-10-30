Parks Associates: 10% of US Broadband Households Report Owning a Video Doorbell in Q2 2020, up From 7% in 2017

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place virtually January 14, 2021, in cooperation with CES® 2021. The research firm's data shows that approximately 10% of US broadband households own a video doorbell in Q2 2020, up from 7% in 2017. This device is especially popular among households that already have a smart home device—61% plan to purchase a smart video doorbell in the next 12 months.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security.

Session Topics:

Smart Home Platforms: Simplifying the Consumer Experience

Home Services: Maximizing Value of Connectivity

Home Security Growth: DIY and Pro Channels

Consumer-centric Healthcare: Independent Living and Smart Home

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumer Interests

Value Added Services: Supporting the Home Network

"The growing popularity of video doorbells sold through many different channels is driving new product designs and competition throughout the industry. Their presence in households with a burgeoning variety of smart home devices requires firms to create partnerships to ensure these many devices fulfill consumer expectations for working together," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "For over a decade, CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES has been a key event to see the latest activities and innovations in the smart home, and this year, like years past, we will bring together industry leaders to discuss their vision for the future and new service and product innovations we will see in 2021."

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and throughout CONNECTIONS Summit.

Parks Associates is currently accepting speaker submissions for CONNECTIONS™ Summit 2021.

For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 14 during CES, which runs January 11–14 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

