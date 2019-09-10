Parks Associates: 12% of US Broadband Households Say Voice Control Is the Top Feature When Buying a New Smart TV

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will present new research about the rise of voice controls and the increased interest in voice commands to control in-home entertainment devices at CEDIA Expo on September 14 in Denver, Colorado. The research firm reports that over half of US broadband households find voice control of connected entertainment devices to be appealing. Voice functionality has also become an important buying consideration, with 12% of US broadband households stating it is a top feature when buying a new smart TV.

Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates, will share insights, along with new Parks Associates research, on the increasing number of products incorporating voice control during her Smart Stage presentation "The Rise of Voice Control in the Connected Lifestyle" on September 14 at 12:15 p.m. at CEDIA Expo.

"Voice has made a sizeable impact in the smart home and connected CE space, with four out of ten US broadband households currently using some form of smart speaker," Abdelrazik said. "Since their introduction in 2014, smart speakers have quickly risen in popularity among consumers as an important interface to control and connect the many different devices in the home."

Voice is extending beyond the smart speaker into smart home adjacencies such as smart appliances, smart doorbells, and smart TVs. In 2017, only 3% of CE device users reported using voice commands when watching a movie or TV program; Parks Associates' latest research finds that almost a fifth of consumers now use voice commands to control their connected entertainment devices several times a week.

"Voice interfacing with the entertainment ecosystem is improving the overall user experience through ease of content discovery and recommendations," Abdelrazik said. "Custom installers can benefit with the use of voice to connect entertainment and smart home systems in the home via a natural and easy-to-use interface."

CEDIA Expo, September 12-14 in Denver, Colorado, will provide educational panel discussions and entertaining exhibitor programs for the broad attendee base at the CEDIA Expo Smart Stage. Visit Parks Associates at booth #1649 throughout the event.

