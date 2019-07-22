Parks Associates: 13% of Seniors 65+ and 30% of Caregivers Consider Voice Control a Must-Have Feature for Independent Living System

DALLAS, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research finds 13% of heads of US broadband households ages 65 and older consider the ability to interact with an independent living system using voice controls as a must-have feature. By comparison, 30% of current caregivers consider voice control a must-have feature. The research firm will address the needs of different players in the connected health ecosystems and the strategies to meet their expectations at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California.

Parks Associates: Must-Have Features of Independent Living System

"Seniors would generally be considered the customer for an independent living solution in that they are the end users, but connected health is a unique market where a family member or caregiver is often making the buying decision, while the user can be reluctant to accept the service," said Dina Abdelrazik, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Caregivers can often be the best advocate for new technologies in the home, provided they are convinced of the value proposition and ease of use."

Connected Health Summit addresses how connected health devices and wearables can coordinate with other connected devices in the home, from smart lights, smart door locks, and smart speakers to smart thermostats and smart TVs.

"The entire CE industry will eventually converge with smart home ecosystems," Abdelrazik said. "Over time, so will connected health devices. Like smart home products, connected health products will integrate with smartphones, tablets, computers, and even smart speakers for the purposes of controls, programming, and alerts."

The session "Smart Home Devices and Wearables: Enhancing Wellness at Home" explores crossover use cases where these interactions can add real value. Speakers discuss opportunities for smart home solutions to contribute to consumers' health and wellness and for connected health and wellness devices to become part of the larger connected home ecosystem.

Speakers:

Travis Johnson , Global Product Lead, Garmin Health

, Global Product Lead, Garmin Health Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CTO, Vital USA

Bill Maher , Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical

, Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical Alton Martin , SVP Growth and Co-Founder, Trusource Labs LLC

Sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, b.well, Freeus, Nortek Security & Control, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, Aprilaire, GiftCard Partners, Vital USA, and Reemo Health.

Connected Health Summit explores new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caretakers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions. The conference examines consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Parks Associates recently released the whitepaper "Telecare in the EU: Smart Home and Independent Living," now available for download at http://parksassociates.com/whitepapers/eu-telecare-wp.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

218542@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates