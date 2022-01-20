Parks Associates: 13th Annual Smart Energy Summit Addresses Role of Connected Devices, Utility Programs, and Renewables for Energy Management in the Home

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the agenda for the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, happening in-person February 28–March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX. The firm announced new research based on a 4Q 2021 survey of more than 10,000 US broadband households, which shows adoption of smart light bulbs has reached 14% of US broadband households. Purchase intentions for all smart energy, lighting, and water devices increased compared to 2020, including 32% of US broadband households who plan to purchase a smart light bulb in the next 12 months.

Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit, a three-day conference sponsored by Rapid Response, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, focuses on strategies to better communicate the benefits of connected products and energy programs that help consumers save money and be an active participant in reducing energy use in their homes.

"Energy management is a key component of the connected home, and utilities are a key distribution point—23% of US broadband households that bought a smart home device in past 12 months made the purchase due to an incentive, discount, or rebate from their energy provider," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "With consumers looking for more comfort and control at home, smart thermostats, lighting, and even appliances form an important baseline in enhancing the consumer experience in the smart home."

The full agenda can be found online and includes sessions, interactive panels, and keynotes focused on the following topics:

Monday, February 28, Pre-Conference Research Workshop

Residential Energy Management: Consumer Engagement Strategies

Tuesday, March 1, Distributed Energy Resources: Expanding Awareness

Consumer Engagement: What's Working and What's Not

Demand Response and Energy Efficiency: Understanding Consumer Behaviors

Energy and Security: Bundled Services and Added Value

Smart Apartments: Creating New Value and Scaling Up

Electric Vehicles: Next Stages of Growth

Selling Energy Efficiency: Simplifying the Experience

Consumers and Distributed Energy Resources (DER): Impact on the Grid

Wednesday, March 2, Distribution and Channels for Energy Management

Home Builders and Net Zero Homes

SMBs: Energy Management Solutions

Lessons Learned: Partnerships and Adoption of Smart Energy Solutions

Utility Programs: Awareness and Usage

Clean Energy: Community Renewables and Accessibility

Confirmed Speakers include:

Smart Energy Summit will also host virtual sessions throughout the year on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. Sessions address the changing dynamics in the consumer energy markets and extend the learning and networking experiences throughout the learning.

To register, visit the event website. To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers.

Follow the event: @SmartEnergySmt, #SmartEnergy22, www.smartenergysmt.com

