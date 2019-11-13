Parks Associates' 14th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe Features Allianz Partners, Cozify Oy, FireAngel Safety Technology Group, Roost Labs, and Yonomi to Address Insurance Opportunities Among Smart Home Households
Smart smoke/CO detectors score high NPS among UK broadband households
DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds smart smoke/CO detectors have among the highest net promoter scores (NPS) of all smart home devices among UK broadband households. These devices, with adoption at 4% of UK broadband households, score a higher NPS than more widely adopted devices such as smart speakers, smart thermostats, and smart light bulbs.
The research firm will host the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel to discuss how home insurance carriers and smart home providers can leverage the crossover use cases among their industries to increase adoption, create and monetize new offerings, and create new consumer-focused solutions that differentiate from competitors.
Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, Bitdefender, MMB Networks, Plume, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics, Verimatrix, Wi-Charge, and Yale.
"The NPS scores of many smart home products are notably lower in the UK when compared to the US, but smart smoke detectors and smart door locks are notable exceptions," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "These two devices could create the foundation for a joint offering to consumers through a partnership between manufacturers and insurers. For smart home devices, recommendations from friends and family are important in driving wider adoption of the smart home, so NPS is an important indicator both of the current consumer experience and the prospect for wider adoption."
CONNECTIONS™ Europe features keynotes from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Orange and multiple sessions with research and executive insights on the business opportunities, revenue strategies, and partnership opportunities for the smart home, security, energy management, and wellness industries.
The session "Insurance and Smart Home Products" examines trends in product adoption in the US and EU and outlines opportunities and successful business strategies for insurers entering the smart home market.
- Aurelien Couderc, International Business Development Manager - Smart Home & Utilities, Allianz Partners
- Kimmo Ruotoistenmäki, CEO, Cozify Oy
- Nick Rutter, Chief Product Officer, FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC
- David Smart, Business Development Director, EMEA, Roost Labs
- David Vigor, Business Development, Yonomi
Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.
About CONNECTIONS™ Europe
Produced by Parks Associates, the 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services.
CONNECTIONS™ Europe combines networking opportunities with two days of visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships and monetization opportunities.
CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for the Smart Home and Consumer IoT will take place 19-20 November 2019 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel in Amsterdam. http://www.connectionseurope.com
