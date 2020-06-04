Parks Associates: 15% of US Broadband Households Report Increase in Telehealth Service Usage as a Result of COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates, fielded nationwide between March 8th and April 3rd, finds 15% of US broadband households report their usage of telehealth/remote doctor services has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The research firm will feature new consumer and trending data at its 7th annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation conference, now being hosted virtually September 1-3. Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Nortek Security & Control, and Sprosty Network.

The virtual conference will feature multiple research presentations and interactive sessions focused on the key topics in the connected health space, with special networking events where this online community of industry leaders can connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the consumer healthcare market.

The event features the following key speakers:

Richard Culberson , Executive Director, Cox Homelife Strategy & Operations, Cox Communications

, Executive Director, Cox Homelife Strategy & Operations, Cox Communications Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi , Executive Director, Mind-Body Medicine, Blue Shield of California

, Executive Director, Mind-Body Medicine, Blue Shield of Gene Wang , CEO, People Power

"Deep analysis of these topics is critically important as service providers, insurers, health facilities, and consumers seek new strategies to deploy connected solutions in service of care delivery and wellness services," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We are excited to offer a virtual networking experience, with the best audience to examine recent shifts in the care delivery model and measure the long-term impact of these trends."

Confirmed Advisory Board Members:

Gil Adato , COO, Sleep Score Labs

, COO, Sleep Score Labs Andrew Altorfer , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CirrusMD

, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CirrusMD Tori Ames , Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

, Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Frances Ayalasomayajula , Head of Population, Health Portfolio, Worldwide Healthcare, HP

, Head of Population, Health Portfolio, Worldwide Healthcare, HP Michael Farrell , Chief Revenue Officer, MDLIVE

, Chief Revenue Officer, MDLIVE Florin Fortis , Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana

, Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana Geoff Gross , CEO and Founder, Medical Guardian

, CEO and Founder, Medical Guardian Dr. Shea Gregg , Founder, FallCall

, Founder, FallCall Chuck Hector , Chief Revenue Officer, Papa

, Chief Revenue Officer, Papa Sarah Jones , VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall

, VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall Amber Kappa , Vice President of Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

, Vice President of Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Dr. Yuri Quintana , Chief, Division of Clinical Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center, Boston, MA , USA

, Chief, Division of Clinical Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center, , USA Rob Schneider , Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Omron

, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Omron Nathan Treloar , President and Chief Operating Officer, Orbita

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Orbita Gene Wang , CEO, People Power

, CEO, People Power Emily Rowan Whitcomb , Digital Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation at CVS Health, CVS

Topics:

COVID-19: Transforming the Healthcare Ecosystem

Telehealth and RPM: Moving to the Core of Healthcare Delivery

COVID-19: Seniors, Caregiving, and Independent Living Solutions

Home-centric Care: Activating the Ecosystem through Partnerships

Staying Well at Home: New Approaches for Changing Consumer Behaviors

Lessons Learned, New Innovations, and Privacy Protections

Parks Associates is reviewing submissions to speak at www.parksassociates.com/chs-speak . Registration is open , and media are invited to attend at no cost. For information on Parks Associates data, please contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation

Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. Connected Health Summit provides insights on consumer behaviors and changing demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and new business models, IoT technologies, and deployments emerging to target these new needs. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

