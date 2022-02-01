Parks Associates: 17% of US Internet Households Now Own an Apple Watch

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates reports 17% of US internet households own an Apple Watch and 7% own a Samsung wearable. The international research firm's new study Smart Watches and Wearables Market Assessment reveals adoption of smart watches increased more than 10% from 2020 to 2021, growing from 16% to 29% of US internet households.

Parks Associates: Adoption of Wearable Devices

"Wearables are the leading product category in connected health, with smart watches the most adopted product overall," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "Smart watch owners are a particularly enthusiastic core of the connected health market, as they tend to own a variety of other products, including connected fitness devices, connected weight scales, and even more medically oriented devices such as smart thermometers."

The market for smart watches continues to grow as more consumers recognize the value of these devices. Since 2019, adoption of wearables from Apple and Samsung has grown exponentially: Samsung has risen to number three in the US wearables market behind Fitbit and number two in smart watches behind Apple. Samsung's growth rate puts it on track to overtake Fitbit as the second largest player in the US wearables market in 2022.

"Since 2019, Apple Watch adoption has tripled among heads of US internet households, while Samsung wearables adoption has more than quadrupled," Hanich said. "With these devices increasingly serving as the anchor product of consumers' connected health device ecosystems, the ability for other connected health device products to integrate with the software platforms from these companies is becoming highly important. This echoes what has been occurring in the smart home space with Alexa and Google Assistant integration."

Smart Watches and Wearables Market Assessment identifies key market drivers and barriers in this product category and assesses growth in the smart watch and wearables market via topline market forecasts. Parks Associates' Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market. This analysis includes consumer data for each product, including trending data across years and deep-dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.

