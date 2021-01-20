Parks Associates: 29% of US Broadband Households Are Very Likely to Purchase a Connected Health Product in the Next 12 Months, Including Wearables and Medical Devices

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the new whitepaper "Next Evolution of Health IoT: Moving Towards the Edge," developed in cooperation with Softeq Development Corporation, which tracks the need for data collection, decision analysis, and integration in health services as telehealth, virtual care, and adoption of connected health solutions are all increasing.

The research firm reports the percentage of consumers who had a remote visit in the previous twelve months rose from 15% of US broadband households in 2019 to 41% in 2020, a nearly threefold increase. Consumers are also adding more connected health products to their household, with 29% planning to buy at least one new health-related connected product in the next 12 months, which will introduce more data sources that can enhance the connected care experience.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive increase in telehealth and health tech adoption among both consumers and care professionals," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "2020 forced both groups to rely on virtual care, and with our data showing high levels of satisfaction among users, many consumers will be reluctant to revert back to in-person services and lose the convenience of virtual visits."

Many experts in the health space expect demand for remote health platforms to remain at a heightened level compared to 2019. Widespread adoption of virtual care has also increased demand for solutions that can integrate connected devices with physician workflows in order to analyze data and deliver actionable and meaningful results and improved outcomes. Product development executives are faced with increasingly complex choices when building connected devices and services. Advances in connectivity speed, cloud computing, edge computing, and machine learning require proven technical competency from end-to-end solutions providers like Softeq.

"Virtual visits deliver convenience to consumers and offer greater operational efficiencies to healthcare professionals," Hanich said. "They also open the opportunity to bring more tools to support both patients and physicians."

Parks Associates will host the virtual session "New Connected Health Use Cases: Contact Tracing and Televigilance" on January 27, as part of Connected Health Summit, which features virtual sessions throughout 2021. More information is at www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

To download the whitepaper, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/healthiot-wp2021. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

